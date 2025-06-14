Matches (19)
Chepauk vs Kovai, 10th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (D/N), Salem, June 14, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Chepauk Super Gillies FlagChepauk Super Gillies
Lyca Kovai Kings FlagLyca Kovai Kings
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Chepauk Super GilliesChepauk Super Gillies
220042.122
8
Lyca Kovai KingsLyca Kovai Kings
20200-1.292
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Aparajith
10 M • 352 Runs • 44 Avg • 139.68 SR
N Jagadeesan
10 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 137.96 SR
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 319 Runs • 63.8 Avg • 188.75 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
7 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 150.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AB Tanwar
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 14.4 SR
M Silambarasan
6 M • 5 Wkts • 7 Econ • 24 SR
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 13.26 SR
M Siddharth
10 M • 7 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 33.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.15 start, First Session 15.15-16.45, Interval 16.45-17.05, Second Session 17.05-18.35
Match days14 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG22042.122
SAL22040.548
TT21120.971
SMP21120.165
NRK2112-0.759
DD2112-1.017
TRI2020-0.444
LKK2020-1.292
