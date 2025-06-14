Matches (19)
WTC (1)
WCL 2 (1)
MLC (1)
IRE vs WI (1)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
NL Women vs USA Women (1)
TNPL (1)
Chepauk vs Kovai, 10th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (D/N), Salem, June 14, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
What will be the toss result?
CSG Win & Bat
LKK Win & Bat
CSG Win & Bowl
LKK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chepauk
W
L
L
W
W
Kovai
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSG10 M • 352 Runs • 44 Avg • 139.68 SR
10 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 137.96 SR
LKK10 M • 319 Runs • 63.8 Avg • 188.75 SR
LKK7 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 150.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CSG10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 14.4 SR
CSG6 M • 5 Wkts • 7 Econ • 24 SR
LKK10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 13.26 SR
10 M • 7 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 33.42 SR
Squad
CSG
LKK
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.15 start, First Session 15.15-16.45, Interval 16.45-17.05, Second Session 17.05-18.35
|Match days
|14 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better