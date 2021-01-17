Welcome to our live report of the third day of the Australia-India Test from Brisbane. Join us for updates, analysis and colour. You can find our traditional ball-by-ball commentary here

9.15am: The fairytale of Sundar and Natarajan

Neither Shardul Thakur nor Washington Sundar might feature if India make the WTC final, but their contribution at Gabba will not be forgotten #AUSvIND — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 17, 2021

That's Sidharth Monga on the common sense running through a partnership that was in every other way the product of schoolboy cricketing dreams. We also have Deivarayan Muthu speaking to Washington Sundar's sister - who's also a cricketer - and his coach and delving into his early years; if you were surprised by his batting display yesterday, you really shouldn't have been.

Looking at it from the Australian perspective, Dan Brettig suggests the Sundar-Thakur stand told of a bowling attack that showed the physical and mental fatigue of playing all four Tests, in a deviation from the rotation policy adopted during the 2019 Ashes.

Which way is this topsy-turvy series headed now? Getty Images

9.00am: Clear weather... for the moment

Australia are 54 ahead at the Gabba, with two full days left to play and all ten wickets in hand. Ordinarily that would mean they're in the driver's seat, but we may not get two full days of play given the rough weather that's expected in Brisbane today and tomorrow. The news for now, though, is that it's sunny, so we should start on time, which is 9.30am local time.