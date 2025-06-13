Greatest Tests final: Kolkata 2001 or Leeds 2019 or Brisbane 2021?

Here we are then. Our fan poll to identify the greatest Test of the century so far, in collaboration with Star Sports and JioHotstar, has reached its climax, in time to coincide with the World Test Championship 2023-25 final. Below is a reminder of what happened in the three Tests YOU have chosen. So one final time, get voting!

Australia had won the first Test of the series Steve Waugh had famously called the "final frontier" in Australia's charge towards world domination. This, the second, started with Waugh winning the toss and choosing to bat. Batting last was going to be tough, after all. And they did everything right for the first two-and-a-bit days, scoring 445 and then bowling India out for 171 for a 274-run lead.

Harbhajan Singh had picked up seven wickets - including a hat-trick - in that first innings, so Australia knew what they were risking when they enforced the follow-on. But how much of a risk was it? They were 274 ahead. How much would India score: 200? 300? 400? The answer was 657 for 7 declared. All courtesy one of the greatest partnerships in Test history, between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid

They came together late on the third day, when India were 232 for 4, still behind. They batted, and they batted, and they batted, all the way into the final day. And Australia, ragged by then, had 384 to chase. In the time left, there wasn't much hope of winning. But they could still draw it. Not with Harbhajan, again, and Sachin Tendulkar whipping up some magic. Harbhajan took six, taking his match tally to 13, while Tendulkar got three - including Shane Warne with a googly - and India were celebrating, at Eden Gardens, outside Eden Gardens, and everywhere they could.

England , 286 for 9 in a chase of 359. Against Australia. Against Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon and James Pattinson. All over?

But two men believed. One believed that he could smash the 63 runs that were left. The other that he could just hang in there, keep an eye on what the other man does. And between them, Ben Stokes and Jack Leach pulled off one of the great miracles in Test history.

And to think that it had come after England had rolled over for 67 in the first innings.

Australia took a lead of 112 and bolstered it with a second-innings total of 246 to set a steep target. Three-fifty-nine looked steeper when England went from 141 for 2 to 159 for 4, and then 245 for 4 to 286 for 9.

Then Stokes and Leach came together. At the time, Stokes, the No. 5, was on 61. Off 174 balls. He then hit four fours and seven sixes, keeping Leach away from the strike as much as possible, before finishing it off with a flay through the covers off Cummins. Leach contributed 1 from 17 balls - the greatest '1' in England's Test history, perhaps?

When Mayank Agarwal became the fifth India batter out, they were still 63 away from victory. Against Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, on a fifth-day pitch, albeit in Brisbane, and Rishabh Pant as the only recognised batter left, it was Australia 's game to lose. But that's what they did. As Pant, batting with Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini - some of those, like some others in the series, not meant to be in India's starting XI at all but forced to because of injuries - knocked off the runs. Pant's 89 not out, included a six and nine fours, the last of which brought up victory, giving India a 2-1 series win.

It didn't look likely when Australia, opted to bat and took a 33-run first-innings lead. That feeling stayed as Australia then put up 294 in their second to set India a daunting 328 for the win. There was no Virat Kohli - as was the case after the first Test - and the batting, as the side on the whole, wore an inexperienced look.