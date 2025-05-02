Greatest Tests: India's Gabba miracle vs NZ's last-ball heist vs SL

In the lead-up to the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's on June 11, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and JioHotstar are inviting you to help us pick the greatest Test of the 21st century. There are 32 contenders, with two Tests pitted against each other until we identify the winner. Get voting now.

A closely-contested, dramatic Border-Gavaskar Trophy came to a thrilling end with India achieving one of their most memorable Test victories at an Australian fortress to win the series 2-1. It was their first Test win at the Gabba and the first by any visiting team in 32 years in Brisbane. What made the result incredible was that India were without several first-choice players - Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were missing - and their XI featured five rookies who made their debuts on the tour.

Australia won the toss and scored 369, with Marnus Labuschagne making 108, while Shardul Thakur and the debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar took three wickets each. In response, India were 186 for 6 when Shardul and Washington put on a rousing 123-run stand to help cut the deficit to just 33.

With Australia responding with 294 in their second innings - Mohammed Siraj took 5 for 73 and Shardul 4 for 61 - the target of 328 in 100 overs seemed beyond India. And more so after Rohit Sharma fell early on the final day. But Shubman Gill's pacy 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara's defiant 56 off 211 balls set the stage for Rishabh Pant, whose unbeaten 89 off just 138 deliveries sealed a historic win with three wickets in hand and three overs remaining in the Test match.

When only 18 runs separated the sides at the end of both their first innings, the signs were there that a thriller was in the making. But rain on the final day turned it into an all-time classic in Christchurch.

Sri Lanka had scored 355 after losing the toss, a competitive first-innings total in New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell's hundred gave the hosts a slender lead.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka's old warhorse Angelo Mathews made 115 to set a stiff target of 285. New Zealand ended day four on 28 for 1 and were favourites going into the final day. But rain washed out a session and a bit, leaving them needing to chase the remaining 257 runs in 52 overs