SA's record chase vs India's epic win at Gabba vs Shamar-inspired WI victory

Australia were in transition ahead of the home summer in 2008-09, but still beat New Zealand 2-0. They found heroes when they needed one, and were doing the usual Australia things. But then the script changed in the first Test against South Africa in Perth. It took its time coming, though.

That was Australia's second successive loss at the WACA after India beat them there in 2007-08. And who knew at the time that it would lay the foundation for the first of three back-to-back Test series wins by South Africa in the country?

A closely-fought, dramatic Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded with India pulling off one of their most memorable Test wins. That came at Australia's fortress, and the visitors clinched the series 2-1. It was India's maiden Test victory at the Gabba, and the first by any visiting side there in more than 32 years.

What made the result remarkable was that India were without Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, and their XI included five players who made their Test debuts on that tour.

Australia then made 294 in their second innings - Mohammed Siraj claimed 5 for 73, and Shardul 4 for 61 - setting India 328 to win in exactly 100 overs. It was a tall task, more so after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early on the final day. But Shubman Gill 's brisk 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara' s gritty 56 off 211 deliveries laid the foundation for Rishabh Pant , whose unbeaten 89 off just 138 balls secured a historic win with three wickets and three overs to spare in the game.

Carl Hooper and Brian Lara broke down. Even the most patriotic Australian fans cheered for the opposition. The world Test champions were stunned. It was all because one bowler with a broken toe who staged a siege at the Gabba. Australia hadn't lost a Test to West Indies since 2003, or at home since 1997. They had never lost a pink-ball Test. All that changed in Brisbane in 2024.

Australia went into the second Test having decimated West Indies in Adelaide inside three days. At the Gabba, Australia replied to the visitors' 311 with 289 for 9 declared. West Indies fought for 193 in their second innings, setting a 216-run target.

On the fourth afternoon, Smith and Green looked comfortable. Then Shamar arrived. He conceded 19 runs off his first ten balls, but then removed Green and Travis Head. Shamar kept bowling, as he removed Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Starc and Pat Cummins in a fiery spell. All this while, Smith kept at it. But when Alzarri Joseph had Nathan Lyon with Australia still 25 runs adrift, the end was near.