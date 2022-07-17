India bowl; Bumrah ruled out with back spasm as Siraj comes in

England are unchanged from the side that handed India a 100-run loss in the second ODI

Toss India chose to bowl first vs England

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final ODI against England at Old Trafford.

Rohit Sharma , India's captain, said his side had learned plenty from the defeat in the second ODI when they were unable to chase down 247 for victory, as they look to return to the ways which saw them win the first match by ten wickets when England were bowled out for 110

"It looks like a good track, nice and hard, looks like a good batting track and I don't think it's going to change over the course of 100 overs so we thought we would have a score in front of us," he said.

"It's the series decider; we know about that. On this tour we've played some good cricket, it's just that we didn't play well enough in the last game, but we got our learnings from that game, and hopefully, we won't repeat those mistakes."

Forecasts are for high temperatures with play set to begin in overcast conditions.

Jos Buttler , the England captain, said he would have opted to bat first, had he won the toss.

"It looks a good wicket, it's hard, traditionally coming here we'd probably look to bat first," Buttler said. "It's a bit cloudy, a bit muggy so it may swing a bit but quite happy."

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna.