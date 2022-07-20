Van der Dussen achieves career-best third spot in ODI rankings, Boult replaces Bumrah as No. 1 bowler
Hardik Pandya moves to eighth in the allrounders' list
South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has achieved his career-best third position in the ICC ODI rankings after his match-winning 134 against England in the first ODI. Van der Dussen now has 796 rating points, with only Babar Azam (892) and Imam-ul-Haq (815) placed higher than him.
Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah has lost his top spot in ODI rankings to Trent Boult after sitting out of the final match against England with back spasms.
Aiden Markram, who also contributed 77 in South Africa's 62-run victory, jumped 15 places to be No. 61, while David Miller also moved up by one position to be 16th.
Another batter who gained significantly in the rankings was Rishabh Pant, who scored an unbeaten 125 against England in the final ODI. The wicketkeeper-batter moved 25 slots to be placed 52nd. His team-mate Hardik Pandya, who hit a 55-ball 71 in the same match and picked up six wickets in the series, gained eight spots to occupy 42nd place in the batters' list and 13 spots to move to eighth in the allrounders' list. He also moved up 25 places to be 70th among bowlers.
Bangladesh batters Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das climbed two spots each to be 17th and 30th, respectively, after Bangladesh's 3-0 win over West Indies.
On the bowling front, apart from Boult reclaiming his top place, his compatriot Matt Henry moved up by a place to be seventh, while Yuzvendra Chahal was up by four spots to be at 16th position. The legspinner ended with seven wickets in three ODIs against England.
In the T20I rankings, Glenn Phillips of New Zealand gained five places to reach 30th position, having cracked an unbeaten 69 against Ireland in the first T20I at Belfast while his team-mate and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has climbed 25 slots to be at 40th following his 4 for 14.