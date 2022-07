Van der Dussen achieves career-best third spot in ODI rankings, Boult replaces Bumrah as No. 1 bowler

Another batter who gained significantly in the rankings was Rishabh Pant , who scored an unbeaten 125 against England in the final ODI. The wicketkeeper-batter moved 25 slots to be placed 52nd. His team-mate Hardik Pandya , who hit a 55-ball 71 in the same match and picked up six wickets in the series, gained eight spots to occupy 42nd place in the batters' list and 13 spots to move to eighth in the allrounders' list. He also moved up 25 places to be 70th among bowlers.