Pant, Rahul centuries set England 371 to win at Headingley

England 465 and 21 for 0 (Crawley 12*, Duckett 9*) need another 350 runs to beat India 471 and 364 (Rahul 137, Pant 118, Tongue 3-72, Carse 3-80)

England will need 371 to win the first Test at Headingley after India were dismissed for 364 in their second innings late on day four. The hosts will return on Tuesday needing 350 more, after Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett negotiated the first six overs of the chase without alarm to close on 21 for 0.

Only once have India lost when defending a total in excess of 350, but that anomaly within a 59-match sequence came on these shores, against a previous iteration of this England side. Three years ago, during the first summer of Baz and Ben, England broke their own record for a chase, scything down 378 for the loss of just three wickets at Edgbaston.

If successful, the effort at Headingley would be their second highest. But India should have asked more from their opponents. Fine centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant - his second in the match - bossed England for most of the day. But upon Rahul's dismissal for 137 after Pant had earlier made 118 - his fourth century in England, equalling the record for the most by a wicketkeeper in the country - a familiar collapse ensued.

Having managed just 24 between the last five wickets on day two, the last six on day four managed just 31. From 333 for 4, India were 364 all out in 71 balls, with four balls in succession from Josh Tongue that accounted for three wickets. Having removed Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj back-to-back, Tongue knocked out Jasprit Bumrah's middle stump. Just as he did in the first innings, a previous wicketless set of figures was polished by India's lower order, thus eventually finishing with 3 for 72.

Yet again, India failed to take an England win out of the equation, and perhaps most frustrating will be the fact that Rahul and Pant had done all the hard work. Their different approaches to the job at hand were reflected in the 202 and 130 deliveries, respectively, they took to reach three figures. A stand of 195 for the fourth wicket began after skipper Shubman Gill failed to effectively ride the bounce of a steepling ball from Brydon Carse that seamed into the right-hander, and was played on to the base of his own off stump.

It was a typical Rishabh Pant century which included 15 fours and three sixes • Getty Images

With Carse on song and Chris Woakes enjoying the favourable conditions following short morning showers prior to the 11am start, India shut up shop, scoring just 63 runs in the first session. The key was just losing the one wicket, though it should have been more.

Rahul was given a life on 58 as Harry Brook, the beneficiary of three lives in his innings of 99, repaid the favour with a drop at gully when Rahul attempted a second consecutive guide to the deep-third boundary off Tongue. And though Pant was not offered a similar gift, he did push his luck with an unnecessarily chaotic start to his innings.

The left-hander charged Woakes and skewed over the cordon off his second ball. He had done exactly the same to get off the mark on his way to 134 in the first innings - advancing at Ben Stokes second ball - but had made far better contact then. Pant then moved to 15 with a mow across the line for a fortuitous boundary down to fine leg that had Shoaib Bashir interested. Three deliveries later, he was subject to a voracious lbw appeal attempting his patented fall-away ramp.

Umpire Paul Reiffel gave it not out, and England's review proved him right, with an inside edge. But it was enough of a warning for Pant to control himself a little more. His next 16 runs came from 36 deliveries, as he and Rahul managed to get to the break with their stand intact on 61.

Joe Root consoles Harry Brook after he dropped KL Rahul on 55 • AFP/Getty Images

Rahul calmed Pant down, who himself knew he was taking things a little too far. What followed was a far more composed and an impressively devastating afternoon from India, as both batters dragged England all over the field and left Stokes unsure who to turn to at certain points.

Rahul was his usual serene self on the drive, unwilling to miss out on anything drivable - particularly as the pitch was starting to show uneven bounce. He wore three blows to the top hand, but used it strongly to push a two through the covers to move to his eighth overseas century. It was his sixth outside of Asia as an opener, with only Sunil Gavaskar ahead of him (15).

Pant's celebration was similarly subdued by his own standards, remaining upright this time but promising Gavaskar, who was there in the stands, the first innings front-flip would make another appearance soon. His record suggests there will be indeed a next time. Pant accelerated upon passing fifty, taking 44 off 25 deliveries to move to 95.

The journey from there to 100 took 22 balls more, though he made up for lost time by smashing Joe Root for four, six and four in the very next over. An attempt to do the same to Bashir resulted in a catch for Crawley at long-on.

Bashir celebrated like he had won the battle, but he really had not given Pant was aiming for the stand in which he had sent Bashir earlier for back-to-back sixes. Both he and Rahul had just started tucking into the rookie offspinner. Karun Nair then reverse swept Bashir for four, taking himself off a pair and moving India's lead beyond 300.

Zak Crawley struck back-to-back fours late on day four • Getty Images

By this point, England were naturally keen to slow the game down, and India were not exactly in a hurry. A steady stand of 46 off 77 balls between Rahul and Nair spoke of a lack of real urgency, even if such accumulation at close to four runs an over would work just fine.

The issue, though, was how front-loaded the runs are in this visiting batting card. So when Carse got another to lift to remove Rahul - playing on again, this time on to middle stump - and Nair gifted Woakes a return catch (his first dismissal of the match) in the space of 11 deliveries, suddenly the end of the India innings at least was in sight.

Up stepped Tongue for his second feasting on rabbit pie, before a bit of cat-and-mouse with the final pair as Ravindra Jadeja looked to protect No.11 Prasidh Krishna. Jadeja was doing a good job, and starting to find boundaries; Tongue was flipped to the stands at deep square leg from outside off, before a bumper was pulled fine for four. Alas, Prasidh, tempted by Bashir, lifted high to Tongue at deep midwicket in the very next over to cap India's lead at 370.