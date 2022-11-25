Matches (6)
1st ODI (D/N), Auckland, November 25, 2022, India tour of New Zealand
India FlagIndia
(3.5/50 ov) 12/0
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

New Zealand chose to field.

Current RR: 3.13
New Zealand opt to bowl, India hand debuts to Arshdeep and Malik

James Neesham missed out with a niggle, while India picked Sanju Samson who didn't get a chance during the T20I series

Hemant Brar
14 mins ago
Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs India
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl in the first ODI in Auckland. On a drop-in pitch with unique, short boundaries, the hosts went in with four seamers in Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne. It was a slightly different balance for New Zealand with James Neesham out with a niggle.
India, meanwhile, handed debuts to Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. They also brought in Sanju Samson who didn't get a chance during the T20I series. He replaced Deepak Hooda, which meant India had only five bowling options. Shardul Thakur was picked ahead of Deepak Chahar as seam-bowling allrounder.
"Each game is an opportunity to build the side," Williamson said at the toss, as the teams start their build-up for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is less than 12 months away.
"I would have loved to bowl first as the wicket is a bit sticky," India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan said, "but no issues batting first."
The series is part of the World Cup Super League. While India have automatically qualified for the World Cup by virtue of being hosts, New Zealand are sitting pretty with 11 wins from 15 games.
New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Tom Latham (wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Adam Milne, 11 Lockie Ferguson
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Sanju Samson, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
S Dhawannot out1015
Shubman Gillnot out18
Extras(w 1)
Total12(0 wkts; 3.5 ovs)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND181351290.846
ENG181251251.219
AUS181261200.785
BAN181261200.384
PAK181261200.217
NZ151141100.752
AFG121021000.563
WI2491588-0.738
IRE2161368-0.382
SL1861162-0.031
SA165959-0.458
ZIM2141645-1.141
NED1921625-1.163
Full Table
