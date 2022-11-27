Matches (12)
Match delayed by rain
2nd ODI (D/N), Hamilton, November 27, 2022, India tour of New Zealand
India FlagIndia
(4.5/50 ov) 22/0
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

New Zealand chose to field.

Current RR: 4.55
New Zealand pick Bracewell and bowl; India bring in Hooda for Samson

India also made a change to their bowling attack, bringing in Deepak Chahar for Shardul Thakur

Deepak Hooda had a good game, Ireland vs India, 1st T20I, Dublin, June 26, 2022

Deepak Hooda came in to give India a sixth bowling option  •  Sportsfile/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs India
Kane Williamson won the toss for the second time in the series, and opted once again to bowl first. The toss was delayed by 15 minutes due to cloudy conditions, with the pitch remaining covered in the lead-up.
New Zealand made one change to the side that beat India comfortably in the first ODI in Auckland, bringing in allrounder Michael Bracewell in place of fast bowler Adam Milne, who had conceded 67 in his ten overs on Friday. This meant that James Neesham, who missed the first ODI with a niggle, continued to miss out.
Shikhar Dhawan, the India captain, said he would have bowled first too, citing the overcast conditions as the reason, and announced two changes to his side: Deepak Chahar replaced Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Hooda came in in place of Sanju Samson. With Hooda in their line-up, India have a sixth bowling option, which they lacked during the first ODI.
The hosts are 1-0 up in the series after a seven-wicket in Auckland, and will go top of the ODI Super League table should they win again today.
New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Tom Latham (wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Lockie Ferguson
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Umran Malik, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
S Dhawannot out28
Shubman Gillnot out1921
Extras(lb 1)
Total22(0 wkts; 4.5 ovs)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND191361290.782
ENG181251251.219
AUS181261200.785
NZ161241200.731
BAN181261200.384
PAK181261200.217
AFG131121100.616
WI2491588-0.738
IRE2161368-0.382
SL1961262-0.100
SA165959-0.458
ZIM2141645-1.141
NED1921625-1.163
Full Table
