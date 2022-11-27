New Zealand pick Bracewell and bowl; India bring in Hooda for Samson

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs India

Kane Williamson won the toss for the second time in the series, and opted once again to bowl first. The toss was delayed by 15 minutes due to cloudy conditions, with the pitch remaining covered in the lead-up.

New Zealand made one change to the side that beat India comfortably in the first ODI in Auckland, bringing in allrounder Michael Bracewell in place of fast bowler Adam Milne, who had conceded 67 in his ten overs on Friday. This meant that James Neesham, who missed the first ODI with a niggle, continued to miss out.

Shikhar Dhawan, the India captain, said he would have bowled first too, citing the overcast conditions as the reason, and announced two changes to his side: Deepak Chahar replaced Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Hooda came in in place of Sanju Samson. With Hooda in their line-up, India have a sixth bowling option, which they lacked during the first ODI.

The hosts are 1-0 up in the series after a seven-wicket in Auckland, and will go top of the ODI Super League table should they win again today.

New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Tom Latham (wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Lockie Ferguson