1st ODI, Johannesburg, December 17, 2023, India tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(15/50 ov) 65/7
India FlagIndia

South Africa chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.33
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 13/3 (2.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:SA 85
Report

Sudharsan and Burger debut as SA bat in ODI series opener

The hosts had a new-look opening combination with Quinton de Kock retired and Temba Bavuma rested

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
17-Dec-2023 • 1 hr ago
3:33

KL Rahul: Samson will bat at No. 5 or 6

Aiden Markram won the toss on Pink Day in Johannesburg and chose to bat in a rare day game on the same pitch that India spinners ran through South Africa in the T20I on Thursday.
Wanderers is usually a high-scoring venue with the thin Highveld air, small boundaries and good quick pitches, but the turn on offer in the T20I meant the two captains looked at the surface with caution. Both XIs had a debutant: left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger for South Africa and left-hand opening batter Sai Sudharsan for India.
South Africa's middle order wore the same look as in the World Cup, but the bowling attack featured changes as the main bowlers prepare for the Tests against India. They also brought in new openers: Tony de Zorzi for Quinton de Kock, who has has retired from ODIs, and Reeza Hendricks for the rested Temba Bavuma.
India's XI bore little resemblance to the side that played the World Cup final last month. Their main players were either rested or preparing for the Test matches. KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were the only two players in this XI that played the World Cup final.
South Africa 1 Tony de Zorzi, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram (capt.), 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Nandre Burger, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
India 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (capt. & wk), 6 Tilak Varma, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar
IndiaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs IndiaIndia in South Africa

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
IND 97.93%
SAIND
100%50%100%SA InningsIND Innings

Over 15 • SA 65/7

Live Forecast: SA 85
Powered by Smart Stats
South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RR Hendricks
bowled08
T de Zorzi
caught2822
HE van der Dussen
lbw01
AK Markram
bowled1221
H Klaasen
bowled69
DA Miller
caught27
PWA Mulder
lbw01
AL Phehlukwayo
not out315
KA Maharaj
not out46
Extras(lb 2, w 8)
Total65(7 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 3>
