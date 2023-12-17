Sudharsan and Burger debut as SA bat in ODI series opener
The hosts had a new-look opening combination with Quinton de Kock retired and Temba Bavuma rested
Aiden Markram won the toss on Pink Day in Johannesburg and chose to bat in a rare day game on the same pitch that India spinners ran through South Africa in the T20I on Thursday.
Wanderers is usually a high-scoring venue with the thin Highveld air, small boundaries and good quick pitches, but the turn on offer in the T20I meant the two captains looked at the surface with caution. Both XIs had a debutant: left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger for South Africa and left-hand opening batter Sai Sudharsan for India.
South Africa's middle order wore the same look as in the World Cup, but the bowling attack featured changes as the main bowlers prepare for the Tests against India. They also brought in new openers: Tony de Zorzi for Quinton de Kock, who has has retired from ODIs, and Reeza Hendricks for the rested Temba Bavuma.
India's XI bore little resemblance to the side that played the World Cup final last month. Their main players were either rested or preparing for the Test matches. KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were the only two players in this XI that played the World Cup final.
South Africa 1 Tony de Zorzi, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram (capt.), 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Nandre Burger, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
India 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (capt. & wk), 6 Tilak Varma, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo