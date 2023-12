Sudharsan and Burger debut as SA bat in ODI series opener

Wanderers is usually a high-scoring venue with the thin Highveld air, small boundaries and good quick pitches, but the turn on offer in the T20I meant the two captains looked at the surface with caution. Both XIs had a debutant: left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger for South Africa and left-hand opening batter Sai Sudharsan for India.

South Africa's middle order wore the same look as in the World Cup, but the bowling attack featured changes as the main bowlers prepare for the Tests against India. They also brought in new openers: Tony de Zorzi for Quinton de Kock, who has has retired from ODIs, and Reeza Hendricks for the rested Temba Bavuma.