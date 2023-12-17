South Africa's biggest defeat in a home ODI
At least in terms of balls remaining: there were 200 of them left when India won the game
116 South Africa's total on Sunday in Johannesburg is now their lowest at home in men's ODIs. Their previous lowest also came against India, bowled out for 118 in Centurion in 2018.
200 Balls remaining when South Africa lost the game. It is their second-biggest defeat in terms of balls to spare in men's ODIs. Their worst loss was by 215 balls against England, who chased a target of 84 in 14.1 overs at Trent Bridge in 2008.
48 Runs aggregated by South Africa's top seven batters at Wanderers stadium. Only once have their top seven done worse in men's ODIs, when they totalled 45 runs against Australia in Sydney in 1993, where they got bundled out for 69.
1 Arshdeep Singh is the first Indian pacer to bag a five-wicket haul in men's ODIs against South Africa. The previous best figures for an Indian pacer against South Africa were 4 for 27 by Venkatesh Prasad in Mumbai, 1996. Avesh Khan also finished with bowling figures of 4 for 27 on Sunday.
6 Wickets between Arshdeep (3) and Avesh (3) when they pitched on a good length. Arshdeep's 26 balls pitched on a good length went for only nine runs, while Avesh's 22 good-length balls yielded only ten runs despite two boundaries.
4 for 19 Arshdeep's bowling figures at the end of the tenth over. He is only the second bowler with four or more wickets in the first ten overs of a men's ODI innings against South Africa since 2002. The other one was Stuart Broad, whose bowling figures read 4 for 9 after his first five overs at Trent Bridge in 2008.
8 Five-wicket hauls for Indian bowlers in 2023 in men's ODI cricket. These are the most five-wicket hauls by a team's bowlers in a calendar year. Six of the eight belong to the quicks, which is also a record.
265 Total number of balls bowled in Johannesburg. It is the fourth-shortest men's ODI in South Africa and the shortest that South Africa themselves have played at home.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo