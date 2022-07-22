Matches (10)
1st ODI, Port of Spain, July 22, 2022, India tour of West Indies
India FlagIndia
(39.3/50 ov) 248/4
West Indies FlagWest Indies

West Indies chose to field.

Current RR: 6.27
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 33/2 (6.60)
West Indies bowl, Jadeja out injured, Holder out with Covid-19

India picked Shubman Gill ahead of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad

S Sudarshanan
2 hrs ago
Sanju Samson brings up his maiden T20I half-century, Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I, Dublin, June 28, 2022

Sanju Samson will keep wicket for India  •  Sportsfile/Getty Images

TossWest Indies chose to bowl vs India
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first of three ODIs against India in Port-of-Spain. The early-morning rain and overcast weather played a part in the decision, he said.
Jason Holder, who returned to the squad after resting against Bangladesh, was ruled out with Covid-19, while Kyle Mayers made a comeback to the XI after missing the final match against Bangladesh earlier this month. Romario Shepherd was picked in the XI ahead of Keemo Paul.
Shikhar Dhawan, India's seventh captain across formats this year, said he would have preferred to chase with the possibility of rain and the "sticky wicket" in mind. Axar Patel made the XI in place of designated vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, who "sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs", as per a BCCI release.
Shubman Gill was slated to partner Dhawan at the top of the order, making the cut ahead of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Shardul Thakur made the side as one of three seamers alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Nicholas Pooran (capt), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Jayden Seales.
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mohammed Siraj.
IndiaWest IndiesWest Indies vs IndiaIndia in West Indies

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Match Coverage
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
S Dhawancaught9799
Shubman Gillrun out6453
SS Iyercaught5457
SA Yadavbowled1314
SV Samsonnot out1110
DJ Hoodanot out15
Extras(lb 4, nb 1, w 3)
Total248(4 wkts; 39.3 ovs)
