RESULT
1st T20I, Tarouba, July 29, 2022, India tour of West Indies
India FlagIndia
190/6
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(20 ov, T:191) 122/8

India won by 68 runs

West Indies bowl and hand Alzarri Joseph T20I debut; India play spin trio

Shreyas Iyer gets nod ahead of allrounder Deepak Hooda

Sudarshanan S
3 hrs ago
Alzarri Joseph is one of West Indies' brightest fast bowling prospects, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, North Sound, March 12, 2021

Alzarri Joseph had his first go in the T20I arena  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs India
West Indies opted to bowl in the first T20I of the five-match series against India, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
Alzarri Joseph, who picked up two wickets in each of the two games he played in the preceding ODI series, was handed his T20I debut. Shimron Hetmyer, who earned a call back ahead of this series, also came in, while Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder and Keemo Paul added all-round abilities in the middle. Akeal Hosein was the lone spinner in the West Indies XI.
India, on the other hand, played three slow bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja, who was out of the ODIs due to a knee niggle, returned, with Ravi Bishnoi and R Ashwin - who last played a T20I in November 2021 - completing the tourists' spin trio. Rohit Sharma was back to lead, after being rested for the ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer got the nod ahead of allrounder Deepak Hooda.
It was the first international match at this stadium, which has hosted Caribbean Premier League games before.
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (capt and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KR Mayerscaught156
SSJ Brooksbowled2015
JO Holderbowled04
N Poorancaught1815
R Powellbowled1417
SO Hetmyercaught1415
AJ Hoseinbowled1115
OF Smithstumped02
KMA Paulnot out1922
AS Josephnot out511
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 3)
Total122(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
