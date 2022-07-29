West Indies bowl and hand Alzarri Joseph T20I debut; India play spin trio

West Indies opted to bowl in the first T20I of the five-match series against India, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

India, on the other hand, played three slow bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja, who was out of the ODIs due to a knee niggle, returned, with Ravi Bishnoi and R Ashwin - who last played a T20I in November 2021 - completing the tourists' spin trio. Rohit Sharma was back to lead, after being rested for the ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer got the nod ahead of allrounder Deepak Hooda.