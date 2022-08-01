West Indies bowl; start delayed by three hours because of delayed arrival of kits

The 2nd T20I finally began around the time it was originally scheduled to end in Basseterre

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs India

The second T20 international between West Indies and India finally began around the time it was scheduled to end - and the three-hour hold-up was caused by the delayed arrival of the team kits in St Kitts. After the toss eventually took place at 1.00 pm local time, Nicholas Pooran chose to bowl in West Indies' bid to draw level in the five-match series.

The hosts made two changes to the team that lost the first T20I in Trinidad by 68 runs, bringing in batters Brandon King and Devon Thomas for Keemo Paul and Shamarh Brooks.

India made one switch, picking fast bowler Avesh Khan for legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, and captain Rohit Sharma said the change was because of the smaller boundary dimensions and wind conditions at Warner Park in Basseterre. Seamer Harshal Patel was not available for selection for this game and the next because of a rib injury.

The match was originally supposed to start at 10.30 am local time [8pm IST] but it was pushed back by two hours because of a delay in the arrival of the teams' luggage from Trinidad, the venue of the first T20I on Friday. Five minutes after the rescheduled toss time of 10am had passed, a further delay of 55 minutes was announced with a new revised start of 11.30 am local time [11pm IST].

The delay also means that there will be a gap of only 18 hours between the 2nd and the 3rd T20I, which is scheduled to begin in St. Kitts at 10.30 am local time on Tuesday.

West Indies: 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), 4 Jason Holder, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Devon Thomas, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Obed McCoy