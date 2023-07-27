Kuldeep, Jadeja rout West Indies on spin-friendly track

Ishan Kishan shepherded the chase and while India did lose five wickets along the way, with a target that small there was no real panic

India 118 for 5 (Kishan 52, Motie 2-26) beat West Indies 114 (Hope 43, Kuldeep 4-6, Jadeja 3-37) by five wickets

It took India all of 45.5 overs to dismantle West Indies and claim the opening ODI by five wickets in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The win was set up by the left-arm spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja , who orchestrated a spectacular collapse of 7 for 26 in 44 balls as West Indies imploded from 88 for 3 to 114 all out. Ishan Kishan - who opened the batting with Shubman Gill - then shepherded the chase and while India did lose five wickets along the way, with a target that small there was no real panic. Rohit Sharma batted only at No. 7, and Virat Kohli was not even needed as the visitors reached the target with 163 balls to spare.

Sent in to bat, Shai Hope said he expected moisture on the surface to play a part, and while there was decent movement and carry early on, it was a trial by spin that ultimately did the batters in. Kuldeep picked up 4 for 6 in three overs and Jadeja 3 for 37 in six.

India handed Mukesh Kumar his ODI cap and he started his one-day career the same way he did in Tests - with a maiden. But it was Hardik Pandya who drew first blood with a sharp back-of-a-length ball. He followed Kyle Mayers, who was looking for a release but could only manage an ungainly swipe to Rohit Sharma at mid-on. There was a lot of bounce and carry for the two fast bowlers, making it tough for West Indies to get away.

Alick Athanaze , playing just his second ODI, came in and immediately looked the part. He flicked Hardik over deep square leg, a shot oozing Caribbean flair, and followed it up with a flourishing cover drive the very next ball. He then lay into Shardul Thakur, smashing him for two fours in his first over, but fell soon after to a nothing ball. A short and wide Mukesh delivery was slapped straight to backward point, with the bowler celebrating his maiden ODI wicket.

The very next over, it was Brandon King's turn to depart, with Thakur rattling his middle stump courtesy a wobble-seam delivery that moved sharply back in.

Shimron Hetmyer, playing his first ODI since July 2021, survived a DRS appeal for caught behind first ball but settled in fairly comfortably. He added a 43-run stand with captain Hope for the fourth wicket.

Hope got going by driving Mukesh on the up, before using the extra pace of Umran Malik and collecting back-to-back fours through pulls. Hetmyer was more circumspect in his approach as West Indies reached 87 for 3 after 15 overs, and it seemed like smooth sailing was ahead.

Unfortunately for the hosts, though, that was not to be. Jadeja's first two overs went for 20, but he soon found his lengths and that made him near-unplayable. It didn't help that Hetmyer got a bit too adventurous, trying an unwarranted scoop. Jadeja landed a fullish length ball on middle and Hetmyer went well across only to be bowled behind his legs.

Jadeja then had Rovman Powell caught at first slip for 4 before a Virat Kohli special at second slip sent back Romario Shepherd two balls later. The batter went through with an expansive drive seeing the ball pitched up, but didn't quite reach the pitch of it. The outside edge flew low to the right of Kohli, who plucked a one-handed take.

Kuldeep then didn't waste much time to shine, striking with just his third ball, a wrong 'un that spun past Dominic Drakes' inside-edge and caught him plumb in front. Yannic Carriah was the next to depart in a similar manner to Kuldeep as West Indies slipped from 88 for 3 to 107 for 8.