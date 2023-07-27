Kuldeep, Jadeja rout West Indies on spin-friendly track
Ishan Kishan shepherded the chase and while India did lose five wickets along the way, with a target that small there was no real panic
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo
Ishan Kishan shepherded the chase and while India did lose five wickets along the way, with a target that small there was no real panic
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|Ishan Kishan
|caught
|52
|46
|Shubman Gill
|caught
|7
|16
|SA Yadav
|lbw
|19
|25
|HH Pandya
|run out
|5
|7
|RA Jadeja
|not out
|16
|21
|SN Thakur
|caught
|1
|4
|RG Sharma
|not out
|12
|19
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|118(5 wkts; 22.5 ovs)