Kuldeep on competing with Chahal for ODI spot: 'We're very relaxed'

While they often played in tandem during the 2019 World Cup cycle, India have tended to use only one at a time in the lead-up to 2023

Kuldeep Yadav was the Player of the Match in Bridgetown with figures of 4 for 6 • AFP/Getty Images

It's been a challenging situation, but their relationship, according to Kuldeep, hasn't suffered for it.

"We're very relaxed," he said after picking up 4 for 6 in the first ODI against West Indies in Bridgetown on Thursday. "We know the combination matters a lot. Sometimes he plays, sometimes I play, and our understanding is very good. We're very normal.

"He helps me a lot when I play, he tells me what I can do, what I can change. He always wants me to do well. When he plays I do the same thing, so that when he plays he performs well for the team. Maybe this is why the Kul-Cha partnership has worked so well over the years. We support and back each other."

Kuldeep has impressive records in all three formats, but such is India's depth of spin resources that he's sat out 184 of their 302 matches since his international debut. He says he understands the situation and is used to dealing with it.

"You often have to sit outside because of the situation or the combination," he said. "It's become a normal thing. I've been playing cricket for such a long time - it's been six, six-and-a-half years [since my debut] and a lot of things have become normal.