Matches (18)
Duleep Trophy (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
TNPL (1)
SL-W v NZ-W (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RHF Trophy (4)
SL v PAK (1)
Stumps • Final • Duleep Trophy •  FC •  Bengaluru
SOZ Flag

SOZ

(65 ov) 182/7
WEZ Flag

WEZ

Day 1 - West Zone chose to field.

ScheduleReportSeries
Tea
1st Test, Roseau, July 12 - 16, 2023, India tour of West Indies
Prev
Next
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(58 ov) 137/8
India FlagIndia

Day 1 - Session 2: West Indies chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.36
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 32
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 29/3 (2.90)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
BetNEW
Report

Ashwin makes impact on return to put West Indies in early strife

Jadeja got Blackwood on the last ball of the session to extend India's dominance

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
12-Jul-2023 • 4 hrs ago
0:46

Watch: Ashwin magic sends back Chanderpaul

Lunch West Indies 68 for 4 (Athanaze 13*, Ashwin 2-25, Jadeja 1-6) vs India
At the picturesque Windsor Park, things were not looking very rosy for West Indies as India reduced them to 68 for 4 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test.
R Ashwin, back in the playing XI after being left out for the World Test Championship final, sent back openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite before Shardul Thakur got rid of Raymon Reifer to make it 47 for 3. On the last ball before the break, Jermaine Blackwood miscued Ravindra Jadeja towards mid-off where Mohammed Siraj took a one-handed diving catch behind his body.
In the morning, Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch with plenty of moisture in it. Siraj found the movement off the surface to beat Brathwaite's outside edge three times in one over but he also strayed down the leg side on a few occasions. Jaydev Unadkat was a lot more disciplined, bowling two maidens and conceding just four runs in his first four overs. He did fetch Brathwaite's outside edge but it fell well short of second slip.
Ashwin was introduced into the attack as early as the ninth over. He found Chanderpaul's inside edge with his very first ball but it went past short leg.
But the offspinner wasn't to be denied for long. In his third over, Ashwin went wide of the crease from around the wicket and got the ball to land around middle stump. Chanderpaul looked to defend on the front foot but the ball turned just enough to beat the outside edge and hit the top of off. Having accounted for Shivnarine Chanderpaul four times in the past, Ashwin became the fifth bowler to dismiss a father-son pair in Test cricket.
Continuing around the wicket, Ashwin got rid of Brathwaite too. The West Indies captain tried to loft him over mid-on; instead, he ended up skying it to Rohit Sharma at extra cover.
Thakur had Raymon Reifer caught behind in his first over, courtesy of a low catch by debutant Ishan Kishan. He could have had Jermaine Blackwood too but the leading edge just evaded a diving Shubman Gill at cover.
At the time of the lunch interval, Alick Athanaze, who received his Test cap from Desmond Haynes earlier in the day, was batting on 13.
Shardul ThakurRavindra JadejaRavichandran AshwinIndiaWest IndiesWest Indies vs IndiaIndia in West IndiesICC World Test Championship

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Like father, like son - R Ashwin snaps up Shivnarine then, Tagenarine now

As Chanderpaul junior completes Ashwin's set, a look at other instances of one bowler claiming a father-son duo in Test cricket (spoiler: only one other family features)

Like father, like son - R Ashwin snaps up Shivnarine then, Tagenarine now

Ashwin makes impact on return to put West Indies in early strife

Jadeja got Blackwood on the last ball of the session to extend India's dominance

Ashwin makes impact on return to put West Indies in early strife

India and West Indies meet on the path to a better future

Both teams have had setbacks in the recent past and have turned to the next generation to try and fix them

India and West Indies meet on the path to a better future

Rohit: 'Gill will play at No. 3' against West Indies

India captain also confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal will make Test debut as opener

Rohit: 'Gill will play at No. 3' against West Indies

West Indies recall Cornwall, Warrican for first India Test; McKenzie gets maiden call-up

Uncapped Alick Athanaze was retained in the 13-man squad

West Indies recall Cornwall, Warrican for first India Test; McKenzie gets maiden call-up
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KC Brathwaitecaught2046
T Chanderpaulbowled1244
RA Reifercaught218
J Blackwoodcaught1434
A Athanazecaught4799
J Da Silvacaught213
JO Holdercaught1861
AS Josephcaught411
RRS Cornwallnot out816
KAJ Roachnot out08
Extras(b 2, lb 5, nb 2, w 1)
Total137(8 wkts; 58 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS32102261.11
ENG31201027.78
BAN------
IND------
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
SL------
WI------
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved