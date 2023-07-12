Ashwin makes impact on return to put West Indies in early strife
Jadeja got Blackwood on the last ball of the session to extend India's dominance
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Jadeja got Blackwood on the last ball of the session to extend India's dominance
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|KC Brathwaite
|caught
|20
|46
|T Chanderpaul
|bowled
|12
|44
|RA Reifer
|caught
|2
|18
|J Blackwood
|caught
|14
|34
|A Athanaze
|caught
|47
|99
|J Da Silva
|caught
|2
|13
|JO Holder
|caught
|18
|61
|AS Joseph
|caught
|4
|11
|RRS Cornwall
|not out
|8
|16
|KAJ Roach
|not out
|0
|8
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 5, nb 2, w 1)
|Total
|137(8 wkts; 58 ovs)