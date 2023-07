Spotlight on Tarouba as India face confident West Indies in series decider

Until the start of 2023, Shai Hope was primarily a top-order batter who doubled up as an anchor. He averaged 48.95 with a strike rate of 74.68 . But since then, despite moving down to the order, he has struck at an average of 69.66 and a strike rate of 96.75 . The main contributing factor towards that elevated strike rate is his improved six-hitting skills. He is now hitting a six every 33 balls as opposed to one every 93 balls prior to that. With scores of 43 and 63 not out so far in the series, he will once again be a key batter for West Indies.