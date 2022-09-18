India restrict England to 227 despite Davidson-Richards unbeaten fifty

50 overs England 227 for 7 (Davidson-Richards 50*, Wyatt 43, Deepti 2-33) vs India

India's disciplined quicks and spinners struck regularly through the stop-start England innings on a slow pitch to restrict the hosts to 227 for 7 in the first ODI in Hove on Sunday. Opting to bowl, India's opening bowlers swung the ball, the spinners offered flight with tight lines and conditions were such that they were gifted two wickets through low bounce. England could put together only one half-century stand and were staring at a much more modest total until Danni Wyatt 's 43 and Alice Davidson-Richards ' unbeaten 50 towards the end.

England were hardly able to build momentum in the innings and lost wickets whenever they tried to string a partnership. All of India's bowlers except Pooja Vastrakar, who bowled just two overs, picked up at least a wicket each to reduce England to 94 for 5 and then 128 for 6 before Davidson-Richards stitched two useful stands worth 99 runs for the seventh and eighth wickets with Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean respectively to give them a decent score to defend.

India had England's batters on a leash right from the start with the return of Jhulan Goswami after six months for her farewell series. Goswami and Meghna Singh swung the ball from good lengths and beat the bat frequently. Emma Lamb whipped Meghna for two fours through the leg side but toe-edged a short ball off her to the wicketkeeper for 12 at the start of the eighth over. Nine balls later, Goswami swung one into Tammy Beaumont to trap her lbw for 7 off 21 and England had crawled to just 26 for 2 in 10 overs before the field spread out.

Sophia Dunkley, who scored heavily against India in the T20Is, and debutant Alice Capsey steered the hosts through a stable period, with a scoring rate of 3.50 an over. Dunkley looked more patient and Capsey more solid but a flurry of bowling changes and a spin squeeze from both ends ended the 43-run stand when Harmanpreet Kaur took a one-handed catch at short midwicket.

Wyatt then led the innings and just when it looked like she and Dunkley were rebuilding steadily again, Wyatt saw two of her team-mates fall in three overs. Dunkley first handed a straightforward catch to cover when Harleen Deol cleverly followed two legbreaks with a full offbreak just before the halfway mark. Then, a ball that kept really low from Rajeshwari Gayakwad deflected off Amy Jones' back foot as she missed a pull, and England were in trouble at 94 for 5.

Wyatt and Davidson-Richards - the last recognised batting pair - pushed the run rate closer to four an over by collecting boundaries off loose deliveries from Meghna, Rana and Deol. But Wyatt too fell to a soft dismissal when she missed a sweep off Deepti to lose her stumps. England could have been six down in the same over had Deepti hung on to a low return chance from Ecclestone while diving to her right in the wicket maiden.

Ecclestone and Davidson-Richards revived England from 128 for 6 with a much-needed fifty stand that gave them hopes of crossing 200. Ecclestone scored briskly off the spinners once she got off the mark with a swept four and then swept two more fours off Rana in a 11-run over to push the scoring rate past four in the 40th over, while Davidson-Richards rotated the strike regularly by coming down the pitch. But another delivery kept low, this time from Deepti, and struck Ecclestone right in front on the back foot for 31 off 33, as soon as the fifty stand came up.