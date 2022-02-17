Sophie Devine was back to leading the hosts, who played Frankie Mackay, Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu

Toss New Zealand opt to bowl vs India



New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and inserted India in to bat in the third ODI at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. While the hosts made four changes to the side that played the second match, the tourists changed five personnel in their XI.

Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Dil Bahadur and Poonam Yadav were left out as India continued to test their combinations ahead of the Women's World Cup next month.

India are yet to win a game on their tour of New Zealand, having lost the one-off T20I and trailing the five-ODI series 0-2.

New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Sophie Devine (capt), 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Amy Satterthwaite, 5 Maddy Green, 6 Lauren Down, 7 Katey Martin (wk), 8 Frankie Mackay, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Hannah Rowe, 11 Rosemary Mair

India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 S Meghana, 3 Yastika Bhatia, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Harmanpreet Kaur, 6 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Jhulan Goswami, 9 Renuka Singh Thakur, 10 Sneh Rana, 11 Ekta Bisht