Toss New Zealand opt to bowl vs India
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and inserted India in to bat in the third ODI at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. While the hosts made four changes to the side that played the second match, the tourists changed five personnel in their XI.
Devine, who did not lead New Zealand in the second match despite playing, was back at leadership duties, relegating Amy Satterthwaite back to her vice-captaincy role. Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas, who made her ODI debut on Tuesday, were rested. Frankie Mackay, the offspinning allrounder, was brought in, and so were Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu.
Opener Smriti Mandhana was amiss in India's line-up despite coming out of quarantine. Renuka Singh, who also got out of quarantine on Tuesday, Sneh Rana and Ekta Bisht were back in the XI. Jhulan Goswami, who missed the previous match, also returned while Taniya Bhatia replaced Richa Ghosh, who twisted her ankle, as the wicketkeeper.
Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Dil Bahadur and Poonam Yadav were left out as India continued to test their combinations ahead of the Women's World Cup next month.
India are yet to win a game on their tour of New Zealand, having lost the one-off T20I and trailing the five-ODI series 0-2.
New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Sophie Devine (capt), 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Amy Satterthwaite, 5 Maddy Green, 6 Lauren Down, 7 Katey Martin (wk), 8 Frankie Mackay, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Hannah Rowe, 11 Rosemary Mair
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 S Meghana, 3 Yastika Bhatia, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Harmanpreet Kaur, 6 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Jhulan Goswami, 9 Renuka Singh Thakur, 10 Sneh Rana, 11 Ekta Bisht