Sri Lanka opt to bat in first ODI, Deol starts for India for first time since February 2019

The series marks the first set of games for India in the ICC Women's Championship, which works as a qualification pathway for the next ODI World Cup. The series will also be the first time India will be playing since Mithali Raj's retirement. Jhulan Goswami is not part of the squad either, leaving many questions about which players will step up to the vacant roles available. Harleen Deol made an ODI XI for India for the first time since her February 2019 debut.