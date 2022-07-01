Sri Lanka opt to bat in first ODI, Deol starts for India for first time since February 2019

Deol made an India ODI XI for the first time since her debut while Rashmi de Silva was handed a debut for SL

Sri Lanka chose to bat vs India

Under sunny Pallekele conditions, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu chose to bat first against Harmanpreet Kaur's India in the opening fixture of a three-match ODI series. Athapaththu said that despite a few changes from the T20I series, the victory from the last T20I game will give Sri Lanka confidence to replicate the same in the ODI contest.

India captain Harmanpreet said that India were confident of a winning start to the ODI series, mentioning that the 50-over format is the stronger of India's two white-ball formats.

The series marks the first set of games for India in the ICC Women's Championship, which works as a qualification pathway for the next ODI World Cup. The series will also be the first time India will be playing since Mithali Raj's retirement. Jhulan Goswami is not part of the squad either, leaving many questions about which players will step up to the vacant roles available. Harleen Deol made an ODI XI for India for the first time since her February 2019 debut.

For Sri Lanka, Rashmi de Silva, the legspinner, made her international debut.

The pitch for the first game is dry, and expected to assist spinners from both sides. For seamers to enjoy success, they will have to nail their variations.

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.