India opt to bat on red-soil pitch; SA hand a Test debut to Annerie Dercksen

With Yastika Bhatia out of the Test with injury, Richa Ghosh will take the gloves. Shubha Satheesh , who made Test debut against England last December but missed the next match against Australia due to finger fracture, was back at No.3 in the XI. On a red-soil pitch India picked three spinners - Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad - with Renuka Singh, who was rested for the last two ODIs in Bengaluru, and Pooja Vastrakar forming the seam attack.