IND Women vs SA Women, Only Test at Chennai, IND v SA [W], Jun 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Only Test, Chennai, June 28 - July 01, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
6 M • 480 Runs • 48 Avg • 58.11 SR
Shafali Verma
4 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 63.05 SR
M Kapp
2 M • 212 Runs • 70.67 Avg • 64.43 SR
S Luus
2 M • 68 Runs • 17 Avg • 40 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
4 M • 16 Wkts • 2.26 Econ • 36.56 SR
P Vastrakar
4 M • 14 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 34.57 SR
M Klaas
1 M • 3 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 42 SR
A Bosch
2 M • 3 Wkts • 4.86 Econ • 44 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
IND-W
SA-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 
Bowler
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saika Ishaque 
Bowler
Meghna Singh 
Bowler
Priya Punia 
Top order Batter
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Shabnam Shakil 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Satheesh Shubha 
Batter
Pooja Vastrakar 
Bowler
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2024
Match numberWTest no. 149
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days28, 29, 30 June, 1 July 2024 - day (4-day match)
All Match News

Laura Wolvaardt: 'Incorporate red-ball into domestic cricket or we must leave it'

South Africa captain says ahead of Chennai Test that coming cold into long-format international games is a huge challenge for the players

Laura Wolvaardt: 'Incorporate red-ball into domestic cricket or we must leave it'

India head into Chennai Test with an eye on 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

"We are getting used to home conditions... even though they are home conditions, we don't have much experience here," says Harmanpreet of playing at Chepauk

India head into Chennai Test with an eye on 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Muzumdar: 'Not a bad idea to have Test Championships for women'

"The players are ready and raring to go in the multi-day format; to adjust to that is a different story," India head coach says

Muzumdar: 'Not a bad idea to have Test Championships for women'

Wolvaardt on playing Tests: It's like last-minute studying for an exam

The likes of Beaumont, Lewis and Devine bat for domestic setup that supports women's Test cricket

Wolvaardt on playing Tests: It's like last-minute studying for an exam
