Matches (14)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IND Women vs SA Women, Only Test at Chennai, IND v SA [W], Jun 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Only Test, Chennai, June 28 - July 01, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
D
D
W
W
SA Women
L
W
L
D
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 20:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W6 M • 480 Runs • 48 Avg • 58.11 SR
IND-W4 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 63.05 SR
SA-W2 M • 212 Runs • 70.67 Avg • 64.43 SR
SA-W2 M • 68 Runs • 17 Avg • 40 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W4 M • 16 Wkts • 2.26 Econ • 36.56 SR
IND-W4 M • 14 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 34.57 SR
SA-W1 M • 3 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 42 SR
SA-W2 M • 3 Wkts • 4.86 Econ • 44 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
IND-W
SA-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WTest no. 149
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|28, 29, 30 June, 1 July 2024 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
Laura Wolvaardt: 'Incorporate red-ball into domestic cricket or we must leave it'
South Africa captain says ahead of Chennai Test that coming cold into long-format international games is a huge challenge for the players
India head into Chennai Test with an eye on 2025 Women's ODI World Cup
"We are getting used to home conditions... even though they are home conditions, we don't have much experience here," says Harmanpreet of playing at Chepauk
Muzumdar: 'Not a bad idea to have Test Championships for women'
"The players are ready and raring to go in the multi-day format; to adjust to that is a different story," India head coach says