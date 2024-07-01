Stats - India's hat-trick, records for Shafali and Wolvaardt
Shafali Varma, Sneh Rana and Laura Wolvaardt broke records in Chennai
3 Consecutive Test wins for the India women's team - against England and Australia in December 2023, and now South Africa. It is the joint-longest winning streak in women's Tests. India had a hat-trick of Test wins between 2006 and 2014, while Australia had three such streaks.
3/3 India have won all three Test matches under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy. She is the first woman to win their first three Tests as captain. Harmanpreet is now India's most successful captain in women's Tests, level with Mithali Raj who also had three wins.
1 South Africa became the first team to lose despite scoring 250-plus runs in both innings of a women's Test.
The 639 runs they scored in Chennai are the second-most in a defeat in women's Tests, behind England's 641 against Australia in 2023.
8 for 77 Sneh Rana's bowling figures in South Africa's first innings. She became only the third bowler to bag an eight-wicket haul in women's Tests. Neetu David took 8 for 53 in England's second innings in Jamshedpur in 1995, while Ashleigh Gardner had figures of 8 for 66 in the fourth innings in last year's Ashes Test.
2 Rana is only the second Indian woman with a ten-wicket match haul in Tests. She picked up two scalps in the second innings to finish with match figures of 10 for 188. Jhulan Goswami took 10 for 78 against England in the 2006 Taunton Test.
229 Runs by Shafali Verma against South Africa in Chennai, the most by an Indian in a women's Test, going past Sandhya Agarwal's 217 runs against Australia at Wankhede in 1984.
Shafali's 229 runs are also the third most by a woman in a Test match, after Kiran Baluch's 264 against West Indies in 2004 and Tammy Beaumont's 230 against Australia in 2023.
3 Women to score hundreds in all three formats in international cricket. Laura Wolvaardt joined Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont on the list with her maiden Test century.
Wolvaardt's 122 in the second innings is now the second highest score for South Africa in women's Tests, after Marizanne Kapp's 150 against England in 2022.
2 Fifty-plus scores for Sune Luus in the match - 65 and 109. She is first South African to achieve this feat.
Only Tahlia McGrath had 50-plus scores in both innings of a Test defeat before Luus. McGrath had scored 50 and 73 against India in last year's Wankhede Test.
190 Partnership runs between Wolvaardt and Luus for the second wicket in South Africa's second innings. It is the highest partnership for South Africa in women's Tests, surpassing the 138 between Johmari Logtenberg and Charlize van der Westhuizen for the fifth wicket against England in 2003.
1279 Runs scored by India and South Africa in Chennai is the second highest aggregate in a women's Test, after the 1371 by England and Australia in last year's Ashes Test in Nottingham.
India scored 640 runs in this match, the fourth-highest team aggregate in a women's Test, while South Africa's 639 runs are the fifth highest.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo