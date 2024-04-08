Live
Live report - CSK vs KKR - Can CSK get back to winning ways?By Ashish Pant
TimeOut with Jaffer, McClenaghan and Moody
CSK win the toss and will bowl first
Ruturaj Gaikwad says it is a good toss to win, looks quite humid. We will bowl first. We have confidence. We have lost by a few runs margin but it hasn't dented our confidence. We have had some forced changes too. Definitely trying to win. (Against KKR) They are playing a good brand of cricket but we would like to focus on ourselves, do simple things right. Matheesha Pathirana is not available, Deepak Chahar has a niggle. So we have Shardul Thakur back, Mustafizur Rahman back, and Sameer Rizvi.
Shreyas Iyer says he would have bowled first as well. KKR are sticking to the same team that has served them well. So, no Nitish Rana back just yet. History doesn't matter says Iyer.
Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Maheesh Theekshana, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Sameer Rizvi, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 MS Dhoni (wk), 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Tushar Deshpande
Subs: Mooen Ali, Shivam Dube, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Ramandeep Singh, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Vaibhav Arora, 11 Varun Chakaravarthy
Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain
Who's in, who's out?
As Alagappan suggested, Mustafizur is around, so there is a chance he might play. KKR's social media handles were abuzz with Nitish Rana in the nets. Can he come back? But in who's place? Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the 18-year-old batter lit up the IPL in his first outing scoring 54 off 27 balls. He has limitations, but he won't let them come in his way, writes Alagappan Muthu.
What's happening at Chepauk?
Alagappan Muthu shares some pointers from the venue. Daryl Mitchell doing his visualisation exercises. Venky Iyer having a bowl. Rinku Singh having throwdowns. Andre Russell having the actual gall to defend his own throwdowns. Mustafizur Rahman (yep, he’s here, and it looks like he might play) randomly breaking into his bowling action. And the sea of yellow that fills the Chepauk. All the match day feels are here. In the walk from the metro to the stadium, I spotted two KKR shirts. Either I’m the world’s worst at spotting the colour purple or this is going to be a very partisan crowd.
Hey ho, let's go!
Righto, what do we have today? It's Chennai Super Kings back at Fortress Chepauk all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. After a bright start to their tournament, with back-to-back wins, Chennai have faced two defeats - against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - on the road. So, they will be back to where they started off so well in IPL 2024 and hope for results to go their way. KKR, on the other hand, have had a stellar start to their tournament. They are three for three so far and look as formidable as ever. The batting has clicked, the lower order has been able to provide the late push and the bowling looks well-rounded.
But, is the Chepauk changing? In the two matches it has hosted in IPL 2024, Chepauk has offered 18 wickets at an average of 28 to the fast bowlers, but only four at an average of 47 to the slow bowlers. CSK's share in those wickets: 13 for the quicks and zip, nada, nothing for the spinners. Here's more on this in Alagappan Muthu's preview.
