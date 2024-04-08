Live report - CSK vs KKR - Can CSK get back to winning ways?

Righto, what do we have today? It's Chennai Super Kings back at Fortress Chepauk all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. After a bright start to their tournament, with back-to-back wins, Chennai have faced two defeats - against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - on the road. So, they will be back to where they started off so well in IPL 2024 and hope for results to go their way. KKR, on the other hand, have had a stellar start to their tournament. They are three for three so far and look as formidable as ever. The batting has clicked, the lower order has been able to provide the late push and the bowling looks well-rounded.