Live Blog - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Live Blog - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab KingsBy Vithushan Ehantharajah
Familiar faces on both sides of the fence
This game is set to be played on pitch no. 4, a fresh one. This means one side will be shorter than the other. The conditions were dewy when both teams trained on Tuesday. So, expect dew - and toss - to be a major factor today as well.
Sam Curran, a former Super King, was greeted by a round of cheers. Daryl Mitchell caught up with PBKS coach Trevor Bayliss, who had coached him at London Spirit in the Hundred. Can't spot Shikhar Dhawan yet at PBKS training. Sikandar Raza, who had steered PBKS to a last-ball win the last time these two sides met at Chepauk, has left the IPL to link up with the Zimbabwe squad in Bangladesh.
Toss: CSK bat first
Hot, sticky evening in store as Punjab Kings win the toss and choose to bat first. CSK's former son Sam Curran announces the visitors are going with the same team that chased down 262 with ease five days ago. Shikhar Dhawan had a chance of making his return from injury, but his absence continues.
Ruturaj Gaikwad jokes his teammates were primed to bat first given his luck with the coin. Alas, there's further misfortune for CSK with Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande ruled out. Shardul Thakur and Richard Gleeson (making his IPL debut) come in to replace them. You can find the full XIs here.
Welcome!
Come one and all - here we are in Chennai for this showdown between CSK and Punjab Kings. Both teams arrive with tails up off the back of nourishing wins.
For CSK, a routine victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad came with enough heft to bolster their net run rate and keep them in the play-off places ahead of their opponents. Now, with their third home game in a row, they are looking to solidify their top-four status by moving up a spot with victory over a Punjab outfit who are finally out of a three-game losing funk thanks to Bairstow-inspired decimation of KKR.
Intriguing match-up in prospect here. We'll have the toss with you in about 10 minutes
