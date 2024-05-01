Live Blog - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Come one and all - here we are in Chennai for this showdown between CSK and Punjab Kings. Both teams arrive with tails up off the back of nourishing wins.

For CSK, a routine victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad came with enough heft to bolster their net run rate and keep them in the play-off places ahead of their opponents. Now, with their third home game in a row, they are looking to solidify their top-four status by moving up a spot with victory over a Punjab outfit who are finally out of a three-game losing funk thanks to Bairstow-inspired decimation of KKR.