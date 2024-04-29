Live report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens

Live
Live report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Eden GardensBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
Review triggers Shaw walk
Prithvi Shaw was looking ominous, having hit Mitchell Starc for three fours off the first three legal balls of the match. But his innings is cut short by a strangle down the leg side off Vaibhav Arora in the second over. It wasn't given out on the field, but Shaw began walking as soon as wicketkeeper Phil Salt convinced his captain to call for a review. Capitals are 17 for 1 in 1.3 overs.
Capitals take first strike at Eden
Rishabh Pant wanted to bat first, Shreyas Iyer (says he) wanted to bowl first. The toss wasn't really necessary, then, but Capitals have won it. Interesting that Pant suggests the pitch looks a little slow, but could skid on a bit more in the evening - wouldn't it be easier to bat second then? Or maybe I misheard.
In any case, Prithvi Shaw is back for Capitals, replacing Kumar Kushagra, while Rasikh Salam also gets into their starting XI. A couple of changes for KKR too: Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora come into their XI.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Abishek Porel, 4 Shai Hope, 5 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Rasikh Dar. Bench: Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui.
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Vaibhav Arora, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Harshit Rana. Bench: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
The powerplayers
If this season has redefined what a good IPL total is, the redefining has begun at the start of the innings. And few have done this better than Sunil Narine and Jake Fraser-McGurk, who'll be up against each other tonight.
Here are a couple of stonking reads on this pair: Nagraj Gollapudi teases out the story behind the rebirth of Narine the T20 opener, and Sidharth Monga delves into how much of an outlier Fraser-McGurk is, even among the aggressive openers of his time.
223, 222, 261 vs 199, 224, 257
Those are the last three totals achieved by Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals respectively. IPL 2024 has been a paradigm-shifting season, and these two teams have been among the foremost paradigm shifters. Tonight they meet at Eden Gardens, which has been one of the most punishing grounds for bowlers this season, so what can we expect today? It's safe to say neither of these teams is going to try to build an innings the old-school way.
