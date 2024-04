Live report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens

Prithvi Shaw was looking ominous, having hit Mitchell Starc for three fours off the first three legal balls of the match. But his innings is cut short by a strangle down the leg side off Vaibhav Arora in the second over. It wasn't given out on the field, but Shaw began walking as soon as wicketkeeper Phil Salt convinced his captain to call for a review. Capitals are 17 for 1 in 1.3 overs.