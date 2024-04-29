Live report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens

Those are the last three totals achieved by Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals respectively. IPL 2024 has been a paradigm-shifting season, and these two teams have been among the foremost paradigm shifters. Tonight they meet at Eden Gardens, which has been one of the most punishing grounds for bowlers this season, so what can we expect today? It's safe to say neither of these teams is going to try to build an innings the old-school way.