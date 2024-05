Live Blog - Curran takes out Moeen to ensure PBKS dominance

Just in case anyone's wondering, this looks a good pitch. There's good bounce. There's a hint of turn. Batters have been able to hit through the line. The problem for CSK is they're ticking every box that you shouldn't tick in a batting innings in T20 cricket.

They lost a wicket in the powerplay. Then just as they were recovering - backing up overs that went for 19 and 9 runs - they lost three wickets in 11 balls. Then just as they were recovering from that - backing up overs that went for 11 and 9 runs - they lost another wicket.