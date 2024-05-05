Live Blog - Curran takes out Moeen to ensure PBKS dominance

Daryl Mitchell is having rotten luck this IPL season. He's had to shuttle up and down the order, which isn't ideal when you're in a new team at a tough tournament. The lack of stability can be a bit unsettling. It's strange that CSK, who are known to set their players up for success, have missed a trick here. Mitchell is at his most dangerous when he can bank on spending some time at the crease. Not when he has to go out and start hitting immediately.

There have been moments. Even today he hit a six to a ball that was still rising from Arshdeep Singh. Somehow he got up on his tip-toes, used all of his height, and smashed it over wide long-off. Having faced that, and logging in that this pitch has a little more bounce on it, he ends up lbw to a Harshal Patel short delivery that scoots through very low.