Live Blog - Curran takes out Moeen to ensure PBKS dominance

Live
Live Blog - Curran takes out Moeen to ensure PBKS dominanceBy Alagappan Muthu
CSK's innings progression
Just in case anyone's wondering, this looks a good pitch. There's good bounce. There's a hint of turn. Batters have been able to hit through the line. The problem for CSK is they're ticking every box that you shouldn't tick in a batting innings in T20 cricket.
They lost a wicket in the powerplay. Then just as they were recovering - backing up overs that went for 19 and 9 runs - they lost three wickets in 11 balls. Then just as they were recovering from that - backing up overs that went for 11 and 9 runs - they lost another wicket.
It's credit to Sam Curran the PBKS captain because he trusted Rahul Chahar to bowl to Ruturaj Gaikwad who took apart his other spinner. That yielded two wickets. Then later when he came on to bowl, he struck himself, dismissing Moeen Ali with a short ball, which has always been a little bit of a weakness for him. PBKS have done really well, and things have gone their way too. For example, the Mitchell wicket with the ball staying low.
�
�
�
�
Moeen gone
CSK's batting is filled with people who can see off all 20 overs. Moeen Ali, whom they haven't favoured this season, is actually a good man to have out there. He has the gift of timing so even his orthodox shots - or to put it differently, his riskless shots - find the boundary.
CSK need to play riskless cricket right now, but in Moeen, they have a guy who can up the ante playing that way. He shows all that with an effortless little cut shot to which point got a strong hand but still wasn't enough to prevent it from going to the boundary.
The problem with Moeen though is that once he feels like he can go, he keeps going every ball and often enough he mis-hits one - or even just nails one straight to the fielder. This time he's done by Sam Curran and his back-of-the-hand bouncer.
Just before bowling that ball, Curran was seen signing to the dugout maybe? Asking if he should go slower ball.
�1
�1
�
�1
Mitchell's luck
Daryl Mitchell is having rotten luck this IPL season. He's had to shuttle up and down the order, which isn't ideal when you're in a new team at a tough tournament. The lack of stability can be a bit unsettling. It's strange that CSK, who are known to set their players up for success, have missed a trick here. Mitchell is at his most dangerous when he can bank on spending some time at the crease. Not when he has to go out and start hitting immediately.
There have been moments. Even today he hit a six to a ball that was still rising from Arshdeep Singh. Somehow he got up on his tip-toes, used all of his height, and smashed it over wide long-off. Having faced that, and logging in that this pitch has a little more bounce on it, he ends up lbw to a Harshal Patel short delivery that scoots through very low.
Mitchell went for the review immediately, believing that it would be missing leg stump, but he should know better. This really hasn't been his season. In the last game, he was treated like a tail-ender, MS Dhoni refusing to give him the strike, and him having to run a two to save himself from being run-out at the bowler's end. Here the lbw shout goes against him with ball-tracking showing that it will shave the outsidest edge of the leg stump
�
�
�
�1
CSK vs Rahul Chahar
W
W
•
•
1
1
PBKS' wrist spinner fares a lot better with his first over. Might have had something to do with how he has five men on the boundary now. Rahul Chahar takes out Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in successive deliveries. That means Shivam Dube, CSK's designated spin-hitter, has bagged back-to-back ducks facing spin. A touch more bounce in Dharamsala, which comes into play as both batters go for the cut shot and nick off to the keeper.
�
�1
�
�3
CSK's middle overs
60 CSK's score at the end of the powerplay today, their third-best in this season. They've been slow at the starts of their innings
This is usually how they like to play. They see what what's and then they go bang bang. The problem is, they haven't been able to accelerate through the innings. They have a run-rate of 8.57 in the middle overs (7-16). Only Gujarat Titans have been scoring their runs slower.
�1
�1
�1
�
CSK vs Harpreet Brar
•
6
4
4
1
4
In Chennai, Harpreet Brar completed all four of his overs and gave away just 17 runs. Here, on a very different kind of pitch, he's been smashed for 19 in just one over.
�1
�2
�3
�2
Pathirana back in Sri Lanka
Breaking news: Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery.
�1
�5
�2
�7
Rahane's gears
6 sixes for Ajinkya Rahane in nine innings in IPL 2024. Last year, in 11 innings, he hit 16 sixes
Ajinkya Rahane was a batter transformed last season at CSK simply because he seemed to be more inclined to hit the ball in the air. There have often been occasions where he sees a length ball on off stump and instead of just blocking it, he plants his front foot forward and just a touch out of the way, and swings through the line targeting the mid-on and midwicket. Once he was even captured scooping the ball. I'm not even joking.
He showcased that kind of intent right at the start of his innings, which may have been necessary because he was batting one drop. Now, as opener, with the entire 20 overs in front of him, and the damage that early wickets pose to the innings, he seems to have reverted to the old ways. He's also had a calf niggle to deal with. Arshdeep Singh takes him out now with an attempted inswinging yorker. That's his fifth score of 15 or fewer. He has only three over 30.
�1
�1
�1
�2
Toss: PBKS will bowl
Sam Curran says its the same team and he's bowling because its a day game, inferring that conditions get better to bat in the evening. Plus fielding right now in Dharamsala shouldn't be a problem. The temps are waaaay better than other places in the country.
10 out of 11 tosses that Ruturaj Gaikwad has lost so far
Gaikwad says Mitchell Santner is playing in place of Mustafizur Rahman and mentions no other changes. Still no Pathirana then. He takes a little bit of pride in the fact that despite his wretched luck with the toss, they have won five of those games.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson
Subs: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan
�2
�1
�1
�
14 years ago...
�1
�1
�1
�
Kings and Wars
On an entirely unrelated note, but also not really because there are so many cricket fans who are also Star Wars fans, I hope y'all had a good May the 4th.
Has a random building in New York given us the second greatest Darth Vader scene ever (after the one in Rogue One?)No wait. THAT IS THE SCENE FROM ROGUE ONE!
�
�1
�
�
Welcome!
So nice, they made em go at it twice. CSK and Punjab Kings will be putting on a show for us once again and - say it softly - it might even be better than the views that await people when they step off the plane in Dharamsala.
The totals in this year's IPL are threatening to reach the top of the Dhauladhars - or maybe they already have - and this ground is also one of the highest scoring in the country. It wasn't that long ago that a World Cup game took place here and 388 was feeling distinctly unsafe.
�1
�1
�
�1