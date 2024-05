Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka to recover from hamstring injury

Pathirana played only six games for CSK in IPL 2024, taking 13 wickets with an economy of 7.68. He had missed the IPL 2024 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a hamstring injury he had sustained while playing for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in Sylhet in March . He is the second Sri Lanka fast bowler on the sidelines with left-armer Dilshan Madushanka , who was due to make his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, ruled out of the entire IPL season.