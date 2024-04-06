Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of IPL 2024 because of chronic heel pain in his left foot. Hasaranga had not yet joined the Sunrisers squad and ESPNcricinfo has learned that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed BCCI of his unavailability for the season.

There's been no confirmation on a replacement for Hasaranga but it is understood Sunrisers are on the lookout.

Hasaranaga, who last played during Sri Lanka's limited-overs series in Bangladesh in March, was treated by SLC medical staff who suspected the pain in his left heel was because of wear and tear of the musculo-skeletal apparatus. He was meant to travel overseas for specialist consultation before getting clearance from SLC to play in the IPL. Sunrisers head coach Daniel Vettori said on Thursday that Hasaranga had consulted a specialist in Dubai, following which the news of his withdrawal emerged.

Hasaranga was bought by Sunrisers at his base price of INR 1.5 crore (approx USD $181,000) at the 2024 IPL auction in December last year. He was previously with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who paid INR 10.75 crore for him at the 2022 IPL auction. He had a superb season in 2022, taking 26 wickets with an economy of 7.54, but in 2023 he played only eight games and took nine wickets with an economy of 8.9.

Hasaranga will be a key player for Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup, which starts on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean, if he recovers in time for the tournament.

Earlier this month, Hasaranga was suspended from playing Sri Lanka's ongoing Tests against Bangladesh, after racking up eight demerit points for breaching article 2.8 of the players' code of conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh. Had Hasaranga, who had just come out of Test retirement prior to the ban, been unavailable for the red-ball games, he would have missed the initial matches of the T20 World Cup.