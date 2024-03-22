Pant's return eclipses all else as Kings vs Capitals launches IPL's 36th venue

Capitals have mostly had the better of Kings in the last two seasons, but the two teams start the new season on even terms

Match details

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

Mullanpur, 3.30pm IST (1030 GMT)

Big picture - Rishabh Pant is back

The first afternoon match of IPL 2024 will be dominated by just one storyline in the lead up: the return of Rishabh Pant , who survived a car crash in December 2022. He had three ligament reconstructions in his right knee, told his surgeon he would recover six months sooner than expected, walked on crutches, accelerating his rehab, and is now hours away from walking out as Delhi Capitals' captain on Saturday.

The question is whether he can find his match fitness quickly. While Pant played several practice matches at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before getting the clearance to play the IPL, coming back from what he has is never easy. Can he play with the fearlessness that has defined his career? Saturday will not provide all the answers, but it could set the tone for a remarkable comeback.

As for Punjab Kings, it is their first match at their new home base in Mullanpur . Kings' previous home ground was the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, where they won just one of their six games in IPL 2023. Overall, Capitals have won 15 of the 32 matches they have played against Kings , but in the last two years, they have won five of six.

Team news - Will Pant keep wickets?

While Jonny Bairstow, who missed IPL 2023 because of an injury, has returned to strengthen Kings' top order, the absence of a power-hitter in the lower order - apart from Jitesh Sharma - was a weak point for them last year. They can plug the hole by playing either Shashank Singh or Ashutosh Sharma , who are both aggressive batters with a penchant for hitting sixes.

Based on the training session on match eve, Pant will play as wicketkeeper. There is a toss-up likely between Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs, who showed his prowess as a finisher in the SA20. Jhye Richardson is with the squad but recovering from a side strain, which Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal had said might rule him out of the initial few games. Capitals will also be without Anrich Nortje, who is still in South Africa.

Toss and Impact Player strategy

Punjab Kings: Kings are likely to utilise the same Impact Player combination as last year by benching Prabhsimran Singh when they bowl and having one of their bowlers sit out while batting.

Probable XII: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Prabhsimran Singh, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Ashutosh Sharma/Shashank Singh, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Harpreet Brar, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Harshal Patel, 12 Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: Khaleel Ahmed will start if Capitals bowl first, while Ricky Bhui, who could bolster the lower order, could come in when they bat

Probable XII: 1 David Warner, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Jake Fraser-McGurk/Tristan Stubbs, 6 Abishek Porel, 7 Ricky Bhui/Kumar Kushagra, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Lalit Yadav, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Ishant Sharma, 12 Khaleel Ahmed

Stats that matter

Arshdeep Singh's economy of 8.48 at the death in the last two IPL seasons is third-best for any bowler who bowled at least 100 balls in that phase

Since the start of 2020, Axar Patel (6.90) is the third-most economical bowler after Rashid Khan (6.74) and Sunil Narine (6.85), in the IPL

Across all T20s, Ishant Sharma has dismissed Shikhar Dhawan three times in 31 balls while giving away only 36 runs. Dhawan has a strike rate of 88.5 against Khaleel Ahmed (23 runs in 26 balls, one dismissal)

David Warner has taken Harshal Patel for 86 runs in 45 balls without being dismissed even once. Warner has a great record against Rahul Chahar as well: 65 runs in 40 balls, no dismissal

Pitch and conditions

In the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mullanpur ranked fourth on the list of venues with highest overall scoring rates at 8.51 (with a cut-off of five matches). It will be the 36th venue in the IPL and the straight boundaries are roughly 81 yards long, but it is the long square boundaries - around 74 yards - which could play a key factor, given the two-bouncer rule that will be in play in this IPL. The central pitch is likely to have good bounce, though it could be two-paced. The afternoon temperatures will hover in the early 30 degrees (Celsius).

Quotes

"The bowlers have complained a lot over the years that everything is in the batters' favour, so they've got something in their favour now. It'll be interesting to see how it goes."

Liam Livingstone on the two-bouncer rule