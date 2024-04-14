Matches (24)
USA vs CAN (1)
SA v SL [W] (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ACC Premier Cup (6)
IPL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (1)
RESULT
27th Match (N), Mullanpur, April 13, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
147/8
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
(19.5/20 ov, T:148) 152/7

RR won by 3 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Player Of The Match
27* (10)
shimron-hetmyer
Cricinfo's MVP
81.86 ptsImpact List
kagiso-rabada
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring thriller

Despite an excellent 19th over from Curran and a good effort from Arshdeep, Hetmyer guided Royals home with an unbeaten ten-ball 27

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
13-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shimron Hetmyer went bang-bang at a tricky time for Royals&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Shimron Hetmyer went bang-bang at a tricky time for Royals  •  BCCI

Rajasthan Royals 152 for 7 (Jaiswal 39, Hetmyer 27*, Rabada 2-18) beat Punjab Kings 147 for 8 (Ashutosh 31, Jitesh 29, Maharaj 2-23) by three wickets
Shimron Hetmyer came in with Rajasthan Royals needing 35 from 20. Perhaps it should never have got this close, given Punjab Kings' 147 for 8 felt at least ten runs too light on a pitch that had some bounce but no known witchcraft performed upon it. It had also seemed from Royals' own solid - but not rampant - 56-run opening stand, that they weren't sweating it.
But then Kagiso Rabada bowled his four overs for 18, and suddenly the back end of this match became tight. Rabada had taken two big wickets as well - of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson - and as such was doing as much as any Kings player to produce a match-winning hand.
The final word, though, went to Hetmyer, who, despite an excellent penultimate over from Sam Curran and a good effort from Arshdeep Singh, won with a six off the penultimate ball. There had been two sixes from Hetmyer in the lead-up to that.

The last over

Curran dismissed Rovman Powell and Keshav Maharaj in the 19th over while conceding ten runs, and Royals needed another ten off the 20th over. Hetmyer was on strike, so it always seemed likely, but then Arshdeep delivered two glorious yorkers first up, which the batter could not make anything of, and the equation came down to ten from four.
The key shot in the final over was Hetmyer's desperate wallop down the ground off the third ball. Arshdeep had not missed his length by much, but this was not quite in the blockhole. Hetmyer swung hard and managed to bully this ball into the boundary cushion - not over it - behind the bowler.
Only centimetres were in it. Had Arshdeep pitched a fraction fuller, Hetmyer would not have been able to get under it. Had Hetmyer not hit it with slightly fewer newtons of force behind it, the shot would have only brought four, and six would have been required from the last three.
Hetmyer muscled the next ball towards long-on and got two, but the worst ball of Arshdeep's over was the fifth one, and almost anyone could have hit that for a boundary. This came juicy, knee-high, and on the stumps. Hetmyer shuffled across and thwacked it over deep fine leg, clinching a thriller.

Rabada's charge

In defence of a modest target, Rabada was intense. He bowled two tight powerplay overs, off which just 12 runs came, and then bowled aggressively through the middle overs, as Kings were looking for wickets. He got Jaiswal with a short wide one the batter toe-edged, then claimed the prized wicket of Royals captain Samson when he jagged one back to hit the batter on the back leg. Rabada conceded only two boundaries, which was also the number of wickets he took.

Kings' underwhelming innings

Until the last two overs, in which Impact Sub Ashutosh Sharma made the most of a let-off and hit 20 off the last nine balls he faced, Kings never seemed capable of moving into high gear. Every time some semblance of a partnership seemed to be forming, a wicket fell. Often this was because batters fell for cross-bat shots to short balls that got big on them. They were 38 for 1 after the powerplay, 53 for 4 after ten overs, and 86 for 5 after 15.
From that point, Ashutosh, Rabada and, to some extent, Curran did well to make such a tight game out of this.
Shimron HetmyerRajasthan RoyalsPunjab KingsPBKS vs RRIndian Premier League

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
Win Probability
RR 100%
PBKSRR
100%50%100%PBKS InningsRR Innings

Over 20 • RR 152/7

RR won by 3 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
RR Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswal
caught3928
TK Kotian
bowled2431
SV Samson
lbw1814
R Parag
caught2318
DC Jurel
caught611
SO Hetmyer
not out2710
R Powell
caught115
KA Maharaj
caught12
TA Boult
not out00
Extras(w 3)
Total152(7 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR651100.767
KKR43161.528
CSK53260.666
LSG53260.436
SRH53260.344
GT6336-0.637
MI5234-0.073
PBKS6244-0.218
DC6244-0.975
RCB6152-1.124
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved