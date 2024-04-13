Live blog - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Matches (21)
USA vs CAN (1)
SA v SL [W] (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ACC Premier Cup (4)
IPL (2)
Live
27th Match (N), Mullanpur, April 13, 2024, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 5.40
• Last 5 ov (RR): 23/3 (4.60)
Live Forecast:PBKS 145
Live
Since the end of the third over, Punjab Kings have scored one boundary, in the six overs since. They've lost three wickets since.
�1
�1
�1
�1
If Shimron Hetmeyer could have done two ballet pirouettes and a good few repetitions of the worm and still have caught that.
Jonny Bairstow was trying to slap this Keshav Maharaj delivery over the offside in the eighth over. Ends up only gently poking it to cover off the top off the bat. Hetmeyer is waiting for simplest of catches. Could have even caught that if Kuldeep Sen was about to rugby tackle him.
Punjab Kings are desperate for a good phase of play. Rajasthan Royals are ALL OVER THEM.
�
�1
�
�2
After a modest powerplay, in which Punjab Kings made 38 for 1 only, the batting team was desperate for some quick runs. Prabhsimran tried to provide that by running at Yuzvendra Chahal and trying to slap him high over wide long on. But he's hitting straight into the wind. The ball doesn't come close to clearing the boundary. Dhruv Jurel is safely under that.
14 Number of balls Prabhsimhran Singh took to make his 10.
�
�
�
�
Lovely first few balls from Avesh Khan, which yield him a wicket fourth ball. Taide tried to pull a short delivery on the waist, but it got a bit big on him. and seamed away a touch. That was enough for it to take a big top edge, and it almost looked like Royals were going to make a mess of it, when both Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Sen closed in on it. Samson was ready with his gloves, but Sen cupped his hands just above him, and poached the catch from his captain.
Worked out okay for Royals in the end, but there would have been more than a few glares at Sen had he dropped it. You've got to let the keeper take those, once he's called for it.
�1
�
�1
�
13 Number of runs Punjab Kings scored in the second over, bowled by Kuldeep Sen
A couple of glorious drives through the offside get Punjab humming though. Kuldeep Sen went looking for that early swing, but found only the very middle of Taide's blade, and Punjab Kings are off.
�
�
�
�
Only two runs off the bat, and some early shape for Boult, who beat Taide's outside edge (narrowly) with the penultimate ball of that over. Only two off the bat off that first over.
1w
•
1
•
1
•
�
�1
�
�
The big injury news is from the RR side, who will not have R Ashwin and Jos Buttler available today. Will that break their rhythm this tournament? They have won four of their first five matches.
1 Rajasthan Royals' position on the IPL table after five matches
Teams:
Punjab Kings XI: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals XI: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotian, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
�
�
�
�
Our pre-match show, with all the pre-game analysis and breakdown is live now, below.
Today we've got Tom Moody, former Punjab franchise coach, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Wasim Jaffer, previewing the game with Raunak Kapoor.
�3
�1
�
�
These two teams have played out a lot of thrillers. It's weird that they aren't a rivalry yet. There's been last ball finishes. Rahul Tewatia pulling sixes out of the hat. IPL peaks when the Royals and the Kings play.
�1
�
�
�1
Language
English
Win Probability
RR 77.71%
PBKSRR100%50%100%
Current Over 11 • PBKS 55/4Live Forecast: PBKS 145
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
PBKS Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|15
|12
|caught
|15
|19
|caught
|10
|14
|caught
|6
|10
|not out
|2
|4
|not out
|2
|2
|Extras
|(w 5)
|Total
|55(4 wkts; 10.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved