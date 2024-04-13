Live blog - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Lovely first few balls from Avesh Khan, which yield him a wicket fourth ball. Taide tried to pull a short delivery on the waist, but it got a bit big on him. and seamed away a touch. That was enough for it to take a big top edge, and it almost looked like Royals were going to make a mess of it, when both Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Sen closed in on it. Samson was ready with his gloves, but Sen cupped his hands just above him, and poached the catch from his captain.