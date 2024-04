Live Blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya won the toss for MI • BCCI

It's Hardik Pandya's 100th game for Mumbai Indians, and he's won the toss and chosen to bat first. His reasoning is that there's not been much dew to factor in in Jaipur's previous games.

Mumbai have named three changes: Nuwan, Wadhera, and Chawla come in for Madhwal, Romario and Shreyas. For Rajastan, Sandeep Sharma comes in for Kuldeep Sen.