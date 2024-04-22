Live Blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Live
Live Blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai IndiansBy Andrew Miller
Mumbai Indians win toss and bat
It's Hardik Pandya's 100th game for Mumbai Indians, and he's won the toss and chosen to bat first. His reasoning is that there's not been much dew to factor in in Jaipur's previous games.
Mumbai have named three changes: Nuwan, Wadhera, and Chawla come in for Madhwal, Romario and Shreyas. For Rajastan, Sandeep Sharma comes in for Kuldeep Sen.
As for the conditions, the square boundaries are a sizeable 67 metres and the straight boundary is 76m. Brian Lara, on the host feed, reckons a score in the range of 180-200 is competitive on a pitch that lacks some moisture compared to other higher-scoring surfaces.
Bumrah vs Buttler takes top billing in Jaipur
Welcome to Match 38 of the 2024 IPL, which - if my maths isn't deceiving me - brings us to the in-bound leg of this marathon 74-match tournament. And as the teams turn for home, it's Rajasthan Royals setting the pace, with six wins out of seven, but Mumbai Indians are already coming up the rails, with three wins in their last four - including an unlikely thriller against Punjab Kings on Thursday.
Unlikely, because who saw any sort of fightback after Gerald Coetzee and the peerless Jasprit Bumrah had wrecked Punjab's top order to the tune of 14 for 4 in 2.1 overs? Defending 193 ought to have been a doddle from there, but Ashustosh Sharma had other ideas in a spirited fightback. Such has been the nature of Mumbai's season so far. Bumrah and Coetzee have 25 wickets between them, while no-one else has more than 5, and most of those have been dispatched at more than 11 runs an over too.
So, it may be reductive to suggest that this match will be decided in Rajasthan's Powerplay. But with Jos Buttler surging back to form with two hundreds in his last three innings, including arguably the chase of his life against KKR last Tuesday, the resumption of that tasty Anglo-Indian rivalry is certainly something I'd be tuning in to witness.
The toss is coming up in about half an hour. It's the end of the Jaipur leg of the tournament. Can the hosts and front-runners sign off in style? Let's find out!
In the meantime, here's Srinidhi's preview to whet your appetite.
