Matches (10)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IPL (1)
Live
38th Match (N), Jaipur, April 22, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext

MI chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.00
forecasterLive Forecast:MI 170
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Live
Updated 43 mins ago • Published Today

Live Blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

By Andrew Miller

Mumbai Indians win toss and bat

It's Hardik Pandya's 100th game for Mumbai Indians, and he's won the toss and chosen to bat first. His reasoning is that there's not been much dew to factor in in Jaipur's previous games.
Mumbai have named three changes: Nuwan, Wadhera, and Chawla come in for Madhwal, Romario and Shreyas. For Rajastan, Sandeep Sharma comes in for Kuldeep Sen.
As for the conditions, the square boundaries are a sizeable 67 metres and the straight boundary is 76m. Brian Lara, on the host feed, reckons a score in the range of 180-200 is competitive on a pitch that lacks some moisture compared to other higher-scoring surfaces.
2
1
2
3

Match Day Live with Moody, McClenaghan and Jaffer

Bumrah vs Buttler takes top billing in Jaipur

Welcome to Match 38 of the 2024 IPL, which - if my maths isn't deceiving me - brings us to the in-bound leg of this marathon 74-match tournament. And as the teams turn for home, it's Rajasthan Royals setting the pace, with six wins out of seven, but Mumbai Indians are already coming up the rails, with three wins in their last four - including an unlikely thriller against Punjab Kings on Thursday.
Unlikely, because who saw any sort of fightback after Gerald Coetzee and the peerless Jasprit Bumrah had wrecked Punjab's top order to the tune of 14 for 4 in 2.1 overs? Defending 193 ought to have been a doddle from there, but Ashustosh Sharma had other ideas in a spirited fightback. Such has been the nature of Mumbai's season so far. Bumrah and Coetzee have 25 wickets between them, while no-one else has more than 5, and most of those have been dispatched at more than 11 runs an over too.
So, it may be reductive to suggest that this match will be decided in Rajasthan's Powerplay. But with Jos Buttler surging back to form with two hundreds in his last three innings, including arguably the chase of his life against KKR last Tuesday, the resumption of that tasty Anglo-Indian rivalry is certainly something I'd be tuning in to witness.
The toss is coming up in about half an hour. It's the end of the Jaipur leg of the tournament. Can the hosts and front-runners sign off in style? Let's find out!
2
1
1
Language
English
Win Probability
RR 50.73%
MIRR
100%50%100%MI InningsRR Innings

Current Over 2 • MI 6/2

Ishan Kishan c †Samson b Sandeep Sharma 0 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
Live Forecast: MI 172
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
MI Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RG Sharma
caught65
Ishan Kishan
caught03
SA Yadav
not out01
Total6(2 wkts; 1.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR761120.677
KKR752101.206
SRH752100.914
CSK74380.529
LSG74380.123
GT8448-1.055
MI7346-0.133
DC8356-0.477
PBKS8264-0.292
RCB8172-1.046
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved