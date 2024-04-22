Live Blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

And that's how Jos Buttler celebrated his match-winning century against KKR • BCCI

Welcome to Match 38 of the 2024 IPL, which - if my maths isn't deceiving me - brings us to the in-bound leg of this marathon 74-match tournament. And as the teams turn for home, it's Rajasthan Royals setting the pace, with six wins out of seven, but Mumbai Indians are already coming up the rails, with three wins in their last four - including an unlikely thriller against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Unlikely, because who saw any sort of fightback after Gerald Coetzee and the peerless Jasprit Bumrah had wrecked Punjab's top order to the tune of 14 for 4 in 2.1 overs? Defending 193 ought to have been a doddle from there, but Ashustosh Sharma had other ideas in a spirited fightback. Such has been the nature of Mumbai's season so far. Bumrah and Coetzee have 25 wickets between them, while no-one else has more than 5, and most of those have been dispatched at more than 11 runs an over too.

So, it may be reductive to suggest that this match will be decided in Rajasthan's Powerplay. But with Jos Buttler surging back to form with two hundreds in his last three innings, including arguably the chase of his life against KKR last Tuesday, the resumption of that tasty Anglo-Indian rivalry is certainly something I'd be tuning in to witness.