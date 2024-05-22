Live report - It's time for Boult vs Kohli and Faf

Halfway through the league phase, no one expected Royal Challengers Bengaluru to get to the playoffs, and no one expected Rajasthan Royals to finish outside the top two. Both those things have happened, though, and we've got to an Eliminator that features a team that's won its last six games in a row and a team that's winless in its last five. All the momentum and good vibes are with RCB, but do those things matter at all in this most fickle of formats?

Royals will hope they do not, and they'll hope they've learned some lessons from their recent results. I'm particularly looking forward to their selection. They've tended to pick bowling-heavy XIs even when they bat first, and it's ended up creating situations where their top order bats conservatively and their middle order wears a muddled look, with R Ashwin batting above the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell. It's all added up to make Royals the IPL's slowest-scoring team through the second half of this season.