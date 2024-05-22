Live report - It's time for Boult vs Kohli and Faf

Live
Live report - It's time for Boult vs Kohli and FafBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
Hetmyer returns as Royals bowl
"Heavy dew last night, so we'd like to bowl," Sanju Samson says. One change, and a big one for Royals. Shimron Hetmyer is back from injury. RCB, meanwhile, are unchanged.
Hetmyer doesn't start for Royals, but you expect he'll come in as the Impact substitute at the innings break.
Chasing seems like a no-brainer after last night's result. It will be interesting to see if Royals can find some of the movement that KKR extracted with the new ball, and if Trent Boult can have an effect similar to that of Mitchell Starc yesterday. Faf du Plessis says the pitch looks a little drier than it did yesterday, for what it's worth.
One notably shorter square boundary today, 61m as opposed to 68m on the other side. This should influence what end who bowls from, and which bowlers operate in partnership. A tactical dimension to keep an eye on through the night.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Cameron Green, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Mahipal Lomror, 8 Yash Dayal, 9 Karn Sharma, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Lockie Ferguson. Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijayjumar, Himanshu Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Subs: Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Tanush Kotian, Shimron Hetmyer.
Which Englishman will be the bigger miss today for their respective teams?4.9K votes
Jos Buttler
Will Jacks
Kohli watch
Alagappan Muthu is in Ahmedabad, and he's keeping a close eye on a guy you may have heard of.
Here's what he's seeing now: "A sea of RCB support has their eyes glued to Virat Kohli taking throwdowns. A lot of these balls are pitched up and looking for lbw or bowled. Kinda like the balls that Trent Boult might be threatening him with in a few minutes' time. Kohli makes sure not to overcommit on his front foot, but he's still looking to shift his weight forward, keep his head over the line of the ball, without falling over, and has been nailing the flicks and the drives."
6/6 vs 0/5
Halfway through the league phase, no one expected Royal Challengers Bengaluru to get to the playoffs, and no one expected Rajasthan Royals to finish outside the top two. Both those things have happened, though, and we've got to an Eliminator that features a team that's won its last six games in a row and a team that's winless in its last five. All the momentum and good vibes are with RCB, but do those things matter at all in this most fickle of formats?
Royals will hope they do not, and they'll hope they've learned some lessons from their recent results. I'm particularly looking forward to their selection. They've tended to pick bowling-heavy XIs even when they bat first, and it's ended up creating situations where their top order bats conservatively and their middle order wears a muddled look, with R Ashwin batting above the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell. It's all added up to make Royals the IPL's slowest-scoring team through the second half of this season.
Two teams going in opposite directions, then, but everything begins from scratch tonight. Winner takes all, loser goes home, and in the end there will be three teams left standing.
