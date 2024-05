Live report - It's time for Boult vs Kohli and Faf

"Heavy dew last night, so we'd like to bowl," Sanju Samson says. One change, and a big one for Royals. Shimron Hetmyer is back from injury. RCB, meanwhile, are unchanged.

Hetmyer doesn't start for Royals, but you expect he'll come in as the Impact substitute at the innings break.

Chasing seems like a no-brainer after last night's result. It will be interesting to see if Royals can find some of the movement that KKR extracted with the new ball, and if Trent Boult can have an effect similar to that of Mitchell Starc yesterday. Faf du Plessis says the pitch looks a little drier than it did yesterday, for what it's worth.

One notably shorter square boundary today, 61m as opposed to 68m on the other side. This should influence what end who bowls from, and which bowlers operate in partnership. A tactical dimension to keep an eye on through the night.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Cameron Green, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Mahipal Lomror, 8 Yash Dayal, 9 Karn Sharma, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Lockie Ferguson. Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijayjumar, Himanshu Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Subs: Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Tanush Kotian, Shimron Hetmyer.