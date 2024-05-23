How to make wickets happen in T20s - the Ashwin angle

His spell of 2 for 19 against RCB in the Eliminator was a masterclass in understanding the angles

On Wednesday night in Ahmedabad , Rajat Patidar, batting on 1 off 2, may have tapped his bat, looked up, and found himself flummoxed by the picture in front of him. Everything was in its usual place, but where was the bowler?

Then R Ashwin emerged from behind the umpire, ran up diagonally, towards the off side, and delivered from the very edge of the crease.

Only a handful of cricketers in the sport's history have had Ashwin's feel for angles. In November 2021, in a Test match in Kanpur where the pitch was so slow and low that bowled and lbw were virtually the only dismissals in play, Ashwin used an extreme example of playing with angles to maximise the likelihood of both pitching and finishing within the line of the stumps. He went around the wicket, ran up at an out-to-in angle that put him in danger of colliding with the umpire, and followed through in front of the stumps and across them.

For that one ball to Patidar, Ashwin ran up the way he did, and delivered from as wide of the crease as he did, to create as much of an angle into the batter as he could, and shut out the off side as a scoring area. He did this because he was bowling at a ground with uneven square boundaries, and he was bowling from the end with the long leg-side boundary for the right-hand batter.

Playing with his run-up angle was one of many things Ashwin did in Wednesday's Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to use the asymmetry of the ground to his advantage. He bowled at speeds hovering around the 95kph mark and tried to deny batters room to free their arms, while either firing the ball into the pitch, on the shorter side of a good length, or pitching it right up near the batter's toes. There wasn't a lot of grip on offer, but he hit the pitch hard enough with his carrom and reverse-carrom balls to get them to straighten and induce mis-hits. When batters tried to create room to hit through the off side, Ashwin was almost always in step with their intentions, following them down the leg side as if he had installed a magnet in the ball's core.

He ended a masterclass of defensive bowling with figures of 2 for 19 in four overs and his first Player-of-the-Match award of IPL 2024. He took the wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell, off successive balls, and created a chance off Patidar too, getting him to slice one into the night sky only for Dhruv Jurel to spill the chance.

Ashwin will be the first person to tell you, of course, that wickets are only incidental. He attracted flak for his comment on his YouTube channel that "wicket-taking is becoming irrelevant in T20 cricket", and he has since gone on to elaborate on what he meant.

To boil his argument down, there's a difference between what he calls "wicket-taking" - trying to force wickets through attacking bowling, which, for a spinner like Ashwin, might mean flighted deliveries looking to beat batters on the drive - and "wicket-happening" - where wickets come about as the by-product of denying batters quick runs.

"T20 is where wickets happen," Ashwin said. "Wicket-taking is a little over-rated. You can't bowl in a wicket-taking way. There are certain phases when you can do wicket-taking. For example, if you've taken a wicket, you can go searching for a wicket off the next ball. With the new ball, when Trent Boult bowls, or Mitchell Starc bowls, there's a window to swing the ball. The first two-three overs. And if it doesn't swing, you're pretty much looking for wicket-happening - how do I make the batsman uncomfortable?"

Over the first half of IPL 2024, wickets didn't happen to Ashwin: just two in nine games at an average of 159.00. His fortunes have turned since then, though, with his last four innings bringing him seven wickets at 15.57.

Ashwin may have made several micro-level changes to his bowling over the course of the season, as he no doubt does in every series or tournament he plays, in any format. In broad terms, however, he has bowled in exactly the same way when wickets have happened to him as he has when they have not. He has tried to build pressure by drying up boundaries, making batters hit the ball where he wants them to, and tried to bring his team some sort of scoreboard control via the steady drip of singles to deep fielders.