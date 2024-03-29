Live blog - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Kohli flying but du Plessis falls

Live
Live blog - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Kohli flying but du Plessis fallsBy Alagappan Muthu
Kohli is sixy
238 sixes for Virat Kohli. Among RCB players, he's equal with AB de Villiers and only one shy of Chris Gayle. Overall, he's in the top five, only one short of MS Dhoni
Rana takes out du Plessis
Harshit Rana's slower ball is taking on the stuff of legend. The quicker ball though is looking very hittable. Even when Faf du Plessis ends up being found out - he was going for the scoop but the bowler pulled his length back and shifted his line outside off - the pace on the ball meant only the slightest bit of contact was enough to send it soaring over the keeper all the way for six.
So just like that night against SRH, Rana went slower ball, and the immediate lack of pace, meant du Plessis, who had committed to another scoop, this time has nothing to work with. This time he has to put all the pace on it himself and he is unable to get enough. Caught at short fine. Great thinking under pressure
Kohli... with a point to prove?
"I still got it," he said, and then realising he was in front of a camera, tempered it with, "I guess."
Virat Kohli has often said he has nothing to prove but the fact that he said that up there at the end of the last match suggests there has been talk about the way he bats in T20 cricket.
Usually cricketers don't get riled up by talk that comes from outside (fans, critics, media). That's white noise and they spend their whole lives ignoring it, hard though it certainly is.
Kohli saying he's still got it feels like there's some input from within the Indian team about how they want him to go about his business and he has taken that fully on board because his 77 in the last match was full of some very un-Kohli like shots, where he took risks from the get-go, hitting in the air a lot. He put a MUCH lower price on his wicket than he usually does, so much so that he could've been out for 0 had a catch been taken.
This will be a fresh test because Kohli loves pace on the ball and in Narine and Chakravarthy, he's not going to get a lot of it. Can he still be gung-ho when he has to make the pace? When he has to play mystery spin?
Toss: KKR bowl
"We won the first game out of nowhere. Everyone has been in high spirits," says Shreyas Iyer, the KKR captain. He also notes that this pitch is a fresh one and might take a little turn. If that's the case, people usually bat first, but since this is the Chinnaswamy, which is a nearly impossible ground to defend on, he takes the obvious option. Chase.
Shreyas admits to being seriously confused when he is asked about what his team combination is, because "I have two XIs here in front of me. But Anukul Roy comes in"
Faf du Plessis, RCB captain, is also pleased at coming off a close win - they beat Punjab Kings in a tight chase. They're playing the same team from that game.
RCB: F du Plessis (capt), V Kohli, RM Patidar, GJ Maxwell, C Green, KD Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), AS Joseph, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
KKR: PD Salt (wk), VR Iyer, SS Iyer (capt), RK Singh, SP Narine, AD Russell, Ramandeep Singh, MA Starc, AS Roy, Harshit Rana, CV Varun
Head-to-head
14 vs 18: RCB and KKR's wins against each other. It's 1 vs 4 in KKR's favour over the last five games
Welcome!
Soooooo, we're not going to be a whole lot of analysis right here. There's some in here, if that really is your fancy. But honestly...
What are you doing coming to an RCB vs KKR game looking for logic and reason? Just kick back, relax and enjoy the train going right off the tracks.
