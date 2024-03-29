Narine and Venkatesh star as KKR end home teams' winning streak

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 83 but the effort was not enough for RCB, who lost with 19 balls remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders 186 for 3 (Venkatesh 50, Narine 47) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182 for 6 (Kohli 83*, Russell 2-29, Rana 2-39) by seven wickets

It took 10 matches for IPL 2024 to produce a victory by the away team. Though it was perhaps predictable that it came at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, where the small ground really does favour the chasing team. That, on Friday, was Kolkata Knight Riders, who overcame a Virat Kohli masterclass to chase down 183 and claim the two points.

Narine stars in 500th game

KKR's opening partnership had been a problem area in recent years. But they won this game with it. They had to score a lot of their target inside the first six overs, not just because of the field restrictions, but because that's when the ball is hard and new and that's when it comes onto the bat. RCB's innings already showed that as it got softer and older, going into the wicket and taking pace off became mighty effective. Andre Russell (2-29) and Harshit Rana (2-39) used it to good effect.

This, though, is the KKR gameplan regardless of the venue they're playing at because they keep using Sunil Narine at the top, giving him a licence to play those 30 off 10 cameos. He overachieved, which was fitting on his 500th T20, making 47 off 22. Phil Salt did plenty of damage too. He very nearly didn't play this IPL . At the end of the powerplay, KKR had 85 for 0. They'd taken down almost 50% of their target in just 30% of the overs with 100% of their wickets still in hand.

Upon that platform, Venkatesh Iyer raised a half-century and Shreyas Iyer ensured he was there till the end, which came as early as the 17th over. RCB's lopsided line-up - world-class batters and inexperienced bowlers - was laid bare. The most economical of their three main bowlers was Yash Dayal (11.5)

Venkatesh Iyer worked past back pain and made a half-century • Associated Press

Kohli going big

"I've still got it," he said, before realising he's being broadcast all over the world and he needed to be a bit less. "I guess."

Kohli has often said he has nothing to prove, but the fact that he said that at the end of RCB's last match suggests there has been talk about the way he bats in T20 cricket.

Usually cricketers don't get riled up by talk that comes from outside. That's white noise and they spend their whole lives ignoring it, hard though it certainly is.

Kohli saying he's still got it feels like there's some input from within the Indian team about how they want him to go about his business. His performance in this IPL - which has become a bit of a showcase for players hoping to make it to the T20 World Cup in June - has reflected a change in his game.