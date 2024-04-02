Live report - RCB vs LSG - All eyes on Rahul as LSG run into RCB

Live
Live report - RCB vs LSG - All eyes on Rahul as LSG run into RCBBy Deivarayan Muthu
RCB opt to chase
Alzarri Joseph drops out of RCB's XI, with England left-arm swing bowler Reece Topley replacing him on a grassy pitch. Topley is a Super Giant in the SA20, but he will now be up against the franchise in the IPL. Some other patches of the Chinnaswamy track are dry, though. LSG's left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan, however, will not be in action today as he is nursing a niggle. So, Vidarbha's right-arm quick Yash Thakur gets a game for LSG.
LSG: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 KL Rahul (capt), 4 Marcus Stoinis, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Yash Thakur, 10 Mayank Yadav, 11 Naveen-ul-Haq
Impact Sub options: M Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Amit Mishra, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda
RCB: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Cameron Green, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Anuj Rawat (wk), 8 Reece Topley, 9 Mayank Dagar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yash Dayal
Impact Sub options: Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Prabhudessai
KL Rahul returns as LSG captain
In LSG’s last game against PBKS, at home, Rahul handed over the captaincy to Pooran and only slotted in as an Impact Player. IPL 2024 is Rahul's comeback tournament after a quadricep injury had ruled him out of the last four Tests of the five-match series at home against England earlier this year. LSG are just easing him back into action. On the eve of their game against RCB, Rahul did not keep wicket for most of the training session. Will the Bengaluru boy return to action as LSG’s captain at the Chinnaswamy Stadium? Yes, indeed, Rahul walks out for the toss along with RCB captain Faf du Plessis.
“It’s a bit different,” Rahul says with a smile. “Used to coming here and walking into the home team dressing room. Different to be walking into the opposition dressing room.”
Welcome!
It's RCB vs LSG in Bengaluru. These two teams have a bit of history between them. The last time these two sides faced each other at this venue, in IPL 2023, it boiled down to the last ball, with Avesh Khan scrambling a bye to win it for LSG amid high drama. Then, there was a heated exchange between Kohli and Gambhir when RCB met LSG in Lucknow last season. Gambhir is no longer with LSG and the exchange wasn't as hostile when RCB met KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium last Friday. Avesh isn't with LSG either, but the big-hitters on both teams and Chinnaswamy conditions could still be ingredients for another high-voltage clash.
