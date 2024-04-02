Live report - RCB vs LSG - All eyes on Rahul as LSG run into RCB

In LSG’s last game against PBKS, at home, Rahul handed over the captaincy to Pooran and only slotted in as an Impact Player. IPL 2024 is Rahul's comeback tournament after a quadricep injury had ruled him out of the last four Tests of the five-match series at home against England earlier this year. LSG are just easing him back into action. On the eve of their game against RCB, Rahul did not keep wicket for most of the training session. Will the Bengaluru boy return to action as LSG’s captain at the Chinnaswamy Stadium? Yes, indeed, Rahul walks out for the toss along with RCB captain Faf du Plessis.