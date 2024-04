Live report - RCB vs LSG - All eyes on Rahul as LSG run into RCB

Alzarri Joseph drops out of RCB's XI, with England left-arm swing bowler Reece Topley replacing him on a grassy pitch. Topley is a Super Giant in the SA20, but he will now be up against the franchise in the IPL. Some other patches of the Chinnaswamy track are dry, though. LSG's left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan, however, will not be in action today as he is nursing a niggle. So, Vidarbha's right-arm quick Yash Thakur gets a game for LSG.