Live Blog - Another six-hitting fest in Hyderabad?By Deivarayan Muthu
SRH opt to bowl; Pathirana out with niggle for CSK
SRH opt to chase. Mayank Agarwal is out with illness, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was in fine form during the Ranji Trophy, replacing him. SRH also have their designated death bowler T Natarajan back from injury.
CSK, however, will be without Mustafizur, who has returned to Bangladesh to sort out his US visa, and Pathirana, who is out with a niggle. Theekshana, Moeen and Mukesh Choudhary are all in. This is Choudhary's first competitive game since December 2022. He has since recovered from rib and lower-back injuries. Choudhary hasn't been listed in CSK's XI but could come in as their XIIth player, replacing Dube, when they bowl later in the night.
SRH: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Heinrich Klaasen(wk), 4 Abdul Samad, 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Pat Cummins(capt),8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Mayank Markande, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi
CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad(capt),2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 MS Dhoni(wk), 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Maheesh Theekshana
Impact Subs: Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitch Santner, Sameer Rizvi
Thala batting up the order, anyone?
At No.4
Stay at No.8
Float in the middle order
Another six-hitting fest in Hyderabad?
The last time Hyderabad hosted an IPL game, SRH smashed the highest total in IPL history, but at one point it appeared like it might not be safe enough against MI. Captains Cummins and Unadkat finished the job that night for SRH.
SRH will host CSK tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium. Head, Abhishek, Markram, Klaasen and Samad in the orange corner. Ravindra, Dube, Mitchell, Jadeja and Dhoni in the yellow corner. This should be fun
