Live Blog - Another six-hitting fest in Hyderabad?

SRH opt to chase. Mayank Agarwal is out with illness, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was in fine form during the Ranji Trophy, replacing him. SRH also have their designated death bowler T Natarajan back from injury.

CSK, however, will be without Mustafizur, who has returned to Bangladesh to sort out his US visa, and Pathirana, who is out with a niggle. Theekshana, Moeen and Mukesh Choudhary are all in. This is Choudhary's first competitive game since December 2022. He has since recovered from rib and lower-back injuries. Choudhary hasn't been listed in CSK's XI but could come in as their XIIth player, replacing Dube, when they bowl later in the night.