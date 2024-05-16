Live Report - Rain delays SRH's push for playoffs spot

Live
Live Report - Rain delays SRH's push for playoffs spotBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
Cricket <3 rain, now and always
From left to right, that's Berkeley Gaskin (manager), Lester King, Deryck Murray, Willie Rodriguez and Joe Solomon. This was from May 1, 1963, which was supposed to be day one of the West Indians' tour match against Worcestershire.
While we continue to wait, here's a TCM photo feature on the theme of rain and cricket.
We wait
A reminder that if you would like to follow commentary in Hindi, we have you covered.
SRH push for No. 2 finish
Rajasthan Royals lost their fourth game in a row last night, and that's thrown the race for the No. 2 spot wide open. Sunrisers Hyderabad have two games remaining - both at home, both against teams that are presently in the bottom three - so if they win them, they're extremely well-placed to finish above Royals, who already have a worse net run rate than them.
SRH face the already eliminated Gujarat Titans tonight, and we should be in for quite a game - possibly quite a high-scoring game, too, going by the last two matches in Hyderabad: SRH's 201 defeated Royals' 200 on May 2, and Travishek Travisheked all over LSG on May 8. We could be in for some fireworks tonight, then, except...
...except it's drizzling, the ground is under covers, and there are soggy patches in the outfield in the areas that aren't under covers. Let's hope the weather clears soon, so we get a full game.
