Matches (11)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v PAK (W) (1)
IPL (1)
Match delayed by rain
66th Match (N), Hyderabad, May 16, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Live
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Live
Updated 1 hr ago • Published Today

Live Report - Rain delays SRH's push for playoffs spot

By Karthik Krishnaswamy

Cricket <3 rain, now and always

From left to right, that's Berkeley Gaskin (manager), Lester King, Deryck Murray, Willie Rodriguez and Joe Solomon. This was from May 1, 1963, which was supposed to be day one of the West Indians' tour match against Worcestershire.
While we continue to wait, here's a TCM photo feature on the theme of rain and cricket.
6
8
5
15

We wait

A reminder that if you would like to follow commentary in Hindi, we have you covered.
11
7
4
36

SRH push for No. 2 finish

Rajasthan Royals lost their fourth game in a row last night, and that's thrown the race for the No. 2 spot wide open. Sunrisers Hyderabad have two games remaining - both at home, both against teams that are presently in the bottom three - so if they win them, they're extremely well-placed to finish above Royals, who already have a worse net run rate than them.
SRH face the already eliminated Gujarat Titans tonight, and we should be in for quite a game - possibly quite a high-scoring game, too, going by the last two matches in Hyderabad: SRH's 201 defeated Royals' 200 on May 2, and Travishek Travisheked all over LSG on May 8. We could be in for some fireworks tonight, then, except...
...except it's drizzling, the ground is under covers, and there are soggy patches in the outfield in the areas that aren't under covers. Let's hope the weather clears soon, so we get a full game.
9
9
4
20
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1393191.428
RR1385160.273
CSK1376140.528
SRH1275140.406
DC147714-0.377
RCB1367120.387
LSG136712-0.787
GT135711-1.063
PBKS135810-0.347
MI13498-0.271
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved