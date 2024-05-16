Sunrisers qualify for playoffs after washout against Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a place in the playoffs of IPL 2024, with one point from their washed-out game against Gujarat Titans ensuring they will finish the league stage in the top four. They now have 15 points with one game remaining, against Punjab Kings on May 19.

It was their first playoff qualification since IPL 2020, after finishing last in the league in 2021 and 2023, and in eighth place in 2022.

SRH's hopes of a top-two finish, however, took a hit. They can still achieve it - they need to beat PBKS and hope that Rajasthan Royals, who currently have 16 points, lose their last league game against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders - but it is no longer entirely within their hands.

GT's campaign came to a gloomy end, with their last two matches - against KKR at home on May 13 and this one in Hyderabad - washed out without a ball bowled. They finished the season with 12 points, which currently puts them third from bottom, but they could slip down one place if PBKS beat SRH.