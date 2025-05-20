Matches (8)
CSK vs RR, 62nd Match at Delhi, IPL, May 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

62nd Match (N), Delhi, May 20, 2025, Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings

#10

Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals

#9

Today, 2:00 PM
39m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
9
Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals
1331006-0.701
10
Chennai Super KingsChennai Super Kings
123906-0.992
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 18:51
Comms: George Binoy

6.45pm Sanket: "Though RR placed at almost bottom of the table, their season hasn't been that bad. Rarely they have been outplayed, they lost 4-5 games they should have won so it's not all that bad as it is looking at this moment. Going in to the next season they might want to either release Hetty or play him a bit higher (but with Vaibhav occupying that opening spot it would be tough ) and also try to get that all rounder which can bring that balance they are lacking from 2 seasons." Valid points, but ultimately it's all about the points.

Matthew: "@Sanket: isn't losing games they should've won the definition of being outplayed, though?"

Who's finishing last in IPL 2025?
870 votes
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals

Here are some early observations from Daya at the Arun Jaitley Stadium: "The crowd was waiting for one person - Dhoni. He was the last to come out on the field, and as he entered, the entire stadium echoed with chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni." The Arun Jaitley Stadium is slowly filling up with fans wearing the iconic yellow jersey with the number 7."

While tonight's game is doing to decide No.10, tomorrow's match is going to be massive. It's MI vs DC, with that final playoff spot on the line.

6.30 pm Good evening, and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball coverage of the game that will decide who finishes last in IPL 2025. I'm George Binoy your commentator for Rajasthan Royals' final league game of the season against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi.

If RR lose tonight, they will definitely finish last. If CSK lose, they could still creep up above RR but they will have to beat GT by a handsome margin to do it.

Mustafa Moudi: "Interesting Battle between the Oldest and Youngest Players of this season. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born just 5 Days before India Winning the World Cup 2011 Final. Back in 2011, Nobody would have imagined that a child born merely 5 days before would be part of the same IPL season as MS Dhoni !!"

To be fair, while both these teams are in the same raggedy boat, it feels like RR have been far more competitive than CSK in most games. They have lost about 23762 close chases this season, after being in a reasonable position to win those matches.

"Will this be MS Dhoni's last season? Hope he end the season by winning the last remaining matches. Good luck CSK." Vkumar asking the questions that have no answers.

Some news that's just come in: the IPL playoffs will be in New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, and RCB's home game against SRH this Friday has been moved to Lucknow because of the bad weather in Bengaluru.

batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Dube
10 M • 273 Runs • 39 Avg • 131.25 SR
RA Jadeja
10 M • 237 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 146.29 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 489 Runs • 54.33 Avg • 163.54 SR
R Parag
10 M • 324 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 173.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 16.15 SR
M Pathirana
9 M • 10 Wkts • 10.32 Econ • 19.6 SR
M Theekshana
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 20 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 5 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 36 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
CSK
RR
Player
Role
MS Dhoni † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
C Andre Siddarth 
Batter
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Ramakrishna Ghosh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shreyas Gopal 
Allrounder
Deepak Hooda 
Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Anshul Kamboj 
Allrounder
Ayush Mhatre 
Batting Allrounder
Mukesh Choudhary 
Bowler
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Urvil Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Vijay Shankar 
Allrounder
Rahul Tripathi 
Top order Batter
Match details
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days20 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Keyur Kelkar
India
Rohan Pandit
TV Umpire
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
Reserve Umpire
India
Amit Rana
Match Referee
India
Arjan Kripal Singh
Language
English
