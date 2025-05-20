6.45pm Sanket: "Though RR placed at almost bottom of the table, their season hasn't been that bad. Rarely they have been outplayed, they lost 4-5 games they should have won so it's not all that bad as it is looking at this moment. Going in to the next season they might want to either release Hetty or play him a bit higher (but with Vaibhav occupying that opening spot it would be tough ) and also try to get that all rounder which can bring that balance they are lacking from 2 seasons." Valid points, but ultimately it's all about the points.