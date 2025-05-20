CSK vs RR, 62nd Match at Delhi, IPL, May 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
CSK
L
L
L
L
W
RR
L
W
L
L
L
6.45pm Sanket: "Though RR placed at almost bottom of the table, their season hasn't been that bad. Rarely they have been outplayed, they lost 4-5 games they should have won so it's not all that bad as it is looking at this moment. Going in to the next season they might want to either release Hetty or play him a bit higher (but with Vaibhav occupying that opening spot it would be tough ) and also try to get that all rounder which can bring that balance they are lacking from 2 seasons." Valid points, but ultimately it's all about the points.
Matthew: "@Sanket: isn't losing games they should've won the definition of being outplayed, though?"
Here are some early observations from Daya at the Arun Jaitley Stadium: "The crowd was waiting for one person - Dhoni. He was the last to come out on the field, and as he entered, the entire stadium echoed with chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni." The Arun Jaitley Stadium is slowly filling up with fans wearing the iconic yellow jersey with the number 7."
While tonight's game is doing to decide No.10, tomorrow's match is going to be massive. It's MI vs DC, with that final playoff spot on the line.
6.30 pm Good evening, and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball coverage of the game that will decide who finishes last in IPL 2025. I'm George Binoy your commentator for Rajasthan Royals' final league game of the season against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi.
If RR lose tonight, they will definitely finish last. If CSK lose, they could still creep up above RR but they will have to beat GT by a handsome margin to do it.
Mustafa Moudi: "Interesting Battle between the Oldest and Youngest Players of this season. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born just 5 Days before India Winning the World Cup 2011 Final. Back in 2011, Nobody would have imagined that a child born merely 5 days before would be part of the same IPL season as MS Dhoni !!"
To be fair, while both these teams are in the same raggedy boat, it feels like RR have been far more competitive than CSK in most games. They have lost about 23762 close chases this season, after being in a reasonable position to win those matches.
"Will this be MS Dhoni's last season? Hope he end the season by winning the last remaining matches. Good luck CSK." Vkumar asking the questions that have no answers.
Some news that's just come in: the IPL playoffs will be in New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, and RCB's home game against SRH this Friday has been moved to Lucknow because of the bad weather in Bengaluru.
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|20 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee