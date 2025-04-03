Live Blog - KKR, SRH meet in rematch of last season's final

A familiar sight - mounted policemen standing guard outside Eden Gardens as a yellow Ambassador taxi passes by • AFP/Getty Images

Hello! The sun has just set beyond the Hooghly river in Kolkata and Eden Gardens is looking like a thing of beauty tonight as Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides are 1-2 this season, and a third defeat in four games could derail their campaign way too early.

But that's exactly what will happen to one of these teams. Both sides have batting issues - one has had weak middle-order issues while the other doesn't stop attacking even when wickets are tumbling.

The pitch is also a point of discussion today. It's a drier surface with very little grass, so maybe spin will have a bigger role to play. All we know now is that the pitch is just off centre. From the Clubhouse end, it's 64m to the leg side and 62m on the off side. The straight boundary is 75m down.