Live Blog - KKR, SRH meet in rematch of last season's final

Live
Live Blog - KKR, SRH meet in rematch of last season's finalBy Sreshth Shah
Toss - Boucher and Bangar analyse
1
Do SRH need a Plan-B?
It's clear. SRH will keep attacking even if they lose wickets. It worked tremendously when they posted 286 on the opening weekend as a follow up to last year's 287.
However, the last two games showed that SRH could've posted slightly higher totals had they timed their innings better and conserved some wickets.
Cummins has said he doesn't want the intent to change, because on good days, their batting scares the living daylights of their opponents. Abhishek Sharma is one person they'd want more from: he has scored only 31 in three innings this season.
1
KKR's batting a major concern
Quinton de Kock is a special batter but he he has been hit-and-miss in the IPL. He either goes big or gives nearly nothing, and with Sunil Narine at the other end, it means KKR have two openers who give them very little.
There are issues in the middle order too - their upper and lower middle order (Nos. 4 to 8) has averaged 17.22 so far this season while at 113.63. That has seen them score 174 and 116 in the two games they batted first.
In their defeat against Mumbai Indians, KKR were forced to use Manish Pandey as an impact sub in the first innings itself, and he scored 19, but that derailed their bowling plans in the second innings as they went down in a tame fashion at the Wankhede.
Wonder if they need to introduce Rahmanullah Gurbaz for his consistency? He top-scored at the 2024 T20 World Cup and was part of ICC's ODI Team of the Year last year. Last season, in the playoffs, he was an able replacement for Phil Salt too. But majorly, they need more runs from Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell.
In the aftermath of their collective batting collapse in Mumbai, their mentor Dwayne Bravo said on match eve that they need to be more crafty. Let's see what they do...
Fans, have your say!
Which team is likelier to make the playoffs?3.1K votes
KKR
SRH
Both
None
3
1
1
2
#AniketWatch
Nitish Kumar Reddy was SRH's standout domestic player in 2024, and this season, the team has unearthed another exciting talent in Aniket Verma. Despite wickets falling around him, Aniket—picked up for INR 30 lakh—has consistently taken the attack to the bowlers. His explosive 13-ball 36 against LSG was just a glimpse of what was to come, as he followed it up with a blistering 74 off 41 balls against DC.
Aniket has been one of the most destructive batters against spin in IPL 2025, smashing a boundary every three balls at a staggering strike rate of 238. His 11 sixes against spinners are second only to Nicholas Pooran's 12.
However, a concern looms over his availability—he suffered a toe injury in the nets yesterday while facing a yorker and had to hobble off. Will he recover in time to take the field? If he does, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will have their work cut out, given his red-hot form.
1
1
Can SRH break their KKR rut?
Hello! The sun has just set beyond the Hooghly river in Kolkata and Eden Gardens is looking like a thing of beauty tonight as Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides are 1-2 this season, and a third defeat in four games could derail their campaign way too early.
But that's exactly what will happen to one of these teams. Both sides have batting issues - one has had weak middle-order issues while the other doesn't stop attacking even when wickets are tumbling.
The pitch is also a point of discussion today. It's a drier surface with very little grass, so maybe spin will have a bigger role to play. All we know now is that the pitch is just off centre. From the Clubhouse end, it's 64m to the leg side and 62m on the off side. The straight boundary is 75m down.
For SRH, they'll try to forget IPL 2024 games between these sides. They lost all three to KKR and have lost eight of the last ten against these opponents. For KKR, it's the pursuit of a first home win.