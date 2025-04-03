Matches (3)
NZ vs PAK (1)
IPL (2)

KKR vs SRH, 15th Match at Kolkata, IPL, Apr 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Eden Gardens, April 03, 2025, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VR Iyer
10 M • 251 Runs • 62.75 Avg • 150.29 SR
SP Narine
9 M • 175 Runs • 21.88 Avg • 168.26 SR
TM Head
10 M • 365 Runs • 40.56 Avg • 176.32 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 161.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
Harshit Rana
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.58 Econ • 13.58 SR
PJ Cummins
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.41 Econ • 20.4 SR
HV Patel
4 M • 5 Wkts • 9.85 Econ • 15.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KKR
SRH
Player
Role
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
Top order Batter
Venkatesh Iyer (vc)
Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Arora 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Mayank Markande 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Manish Pandey 
Top order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 
Top order Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Anukul Roy 
Allrounder
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Chetan Sakariya 
Bowler
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Luvnith Sisodia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days03 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB22042.266
PBKS22041.485
DC22041.320
GT21120.625
MI31220.309
LSG3122-0.150
CSK3122-0.771
SRH3122-0.871
RR3122-1.112
KKR3122-1.428
