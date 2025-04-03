Matches (14)
RESULT
15th Match (N), Eden Gardens, April 03, 2025, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders
200/6
Sunrisers Hyderabad
120

KKR won by 80 runs

Venkatesh and Arora consign SRH to their biggest-ever defeat

KKR's batters built steam gradually to post a challenging 200 for 6 before Arora led a new-ball effort that demolished SRH's top three in 13 balls

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
03-Apr-2025
Vaibhav Arora came in as an Impact sub and picked three wickets, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2025, Kolkata, April 3, 2025

Vaibhav Arora came in as an Impact sub and picked up three wickets  •  BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders 200 for 6 (Venkatesh 60, Raghuvanshi 50) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 120 (Klaasen 33, Arora 3-29, Varun 3-22) by 80 runs
While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) regained the dazzling batting form they had lost somewhere on their trip to Mumbai, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting continued to be lackluster as they slumped to their third loss in a row after starting IPL 2025 with a mammoth 286. Four days after being skittled for 116 by Mumbai Indians, KKR posted a stiff 200 for 6, led by a 29-ball 60 from vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer and an unbeaten 17-ball 32 from Rinku Singh. Venkatesh and Rinku enabled KKR to finish with a bang - they scored 78 runs in their last five overs - after Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi set things up with a third-wicket stand of 81.
SRH were punished for being sloppy in the field more than a few times, and managed just 120 in reply after the KKR quicks took their mighty top three down in just 13 balls. Last year's runners-up slumped to the bottom of the table while the defending champions jumped five places from last to fifth.
Travis Head fell for his second duck in a row against Vaibhav Arora, as in the IPL final last year, while Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan managed just 2 each. The eight runs scored by SRH's top three was their second-worst start in the IPL. In last year's final, their top three - though Kishan wasn't part of it - had managed just 11.
SRH barely recovered from 9 for 3 and slipped to 66 for 5 and eventually suffered their biggest defeat by a runs margin in the IPL.

Travishan flop in big chase

There was no venom in the pitch, no unplayable bounce or movement either, but the SRH top order had no answers for the KKR pace attack, even though Mitchell Starc is no longer part of it. Head skied the second ball to mid-off, Abhishek edged a slower one from Harshit Rana in the second over to slip, and Kishan smashed one to cover where Rahane pouched a sharp catch on the tumble to delight the home fans. Nine for 3 could have become 9 for 4 had Andre Russell held on to an on-drive from Kamindu Mendis at mid-on and made it a double-wicket maiden for Arora. Russell, however, redeemed himself when he got the next wicket as soon as the powerplay ended, having Nitish Reddy caught at long-on. Arora picked up his third eventually, getting the big scalp of Henrich Klaasen for 33 when he returned for his second spell.
In between, Reddy showed glimpses of his ball-striking talent, Mendis heaved a couple of sixes on the leg side off Russell, and Klaasen tried to take the game deep even as the asking rate climbed past 15 an over. Rahane stifled SRH with five overs in a row from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakarvarthy, from the eighth to the 12th, which went for just 33 and brought two more wickets, before Arora removed Klaasen and Varun nearly scalped a hat-trick in the 16th over. SRH were eventually bowled out for 120, again raising question marks over their batting approach.

Narine, de Kock fall cheaply again

Even though the Eden pitch didn't have the spice that was offered by the Wankhede's in KKR's last game, they lost their openers cheaply again. Narine fell to another yorker, edging one behind this time, for 7, and Quinton de Kock pulled a short ball to deep square leg for 1 off 6 as KKR crawled their way to 17 for 2 after three overs. They got a lift thanks to the Mumbai duo of Rahane and Raghuvanshi, who between them struck four sixes in 14 balls to help KKR end the powerplay on 53 for 2. Rahane smashed three of them, even before hitting his first four, peppering the leg-side boundary with two pulls and a majestic flick behind square.

Ansari pulls things back

Cummins brought on spin as soon as the field spread out and rookie legspinner Zeeshan Ansari rewarded his captain by stifling the set batters with turn, flight and different lengths to concede just 25 runs in three overs on the trot while the quicks continued to leak boundaries from the other end. Ansari conceded just one boundary off his first 14 deliveries, that too off a misfield from Reddy, before Raghuvanshi carted him for a six and four when he erred too full. Ansari, however, fought back with Rahane's wicket for 38.

Venkatesh, Rinku power KKR to 200

SRH could have had two in two had Reddy not put down Raghuvanshi at the rope on 43. Raghuvanshi made them pay with a cover drive for four later in the over and brought up his second IPL fifty in the next. His luck finally ran out against the ambidextrous Sri Lanka spinner Kamindu Mendis, and when Harshal Patel held onto an excellent catch that he dived for after running in from deep point.
KKR were going at just over eight an over after 13 overs, with two new batters in the middle. Harshal and Simranjeet Singh slowed them down further by taking the pace off the ball, but the trick didn't work for too long. Rinku and Venkatesh took off once they got their eyes in and powered KKR to their first 200 total of this campaign. Rinku started the carnage with three consecutive fours off Harshal in the 17th while Venkatesh reeled off two in the next over, which Rinku finished with a towering six over long-on. Venkatesh then turned his purr into a roar in the penultimate over. Even though Cummins tried his cutter, a slower bouncer and a yorker among other things, Venkatesh went 4, 6, 4, 4 and brought up a 25-ball fifty before blasting Harshal for a six and a four at the start of the final over. He holed out next ball, and Harshal conceded just three off the last three, but the damage had already been done.
Venkatesh IyerRinku SinghAjinkya RahaneAngkrish RaghuvanshiVaibhav AroraSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersKKR vs SRHIndian Premier League

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

