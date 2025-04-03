KKR vs SRH: Kamindu Mendis bowls with both hands in the same over

Brought on for the 13th over of the innings, Mendis bowled three balls of left-arm spin and three of offspin. He landed each delivery on a good length or slightly fuller, giving the batters no room to work with. The fourth ball of the over brought him the wicket of the right-hand batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi for 50 off 32 courtesy an excellent catch from Harshal Patel, running in from deep third.

Well before he got off a Bradmanesque start as a Test batter, Mendis was a curiosity for his ambidextrous bowling in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. At senior international level, he bowled with both arms in the same over against Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant in a T20I last year.

Mendis' left-arm spin is marginally better than his offspin, which might be the reason he bowled just one over against KKR, as Raghuvanshi's dismissal brought together two left-hand batters in Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh.

While it is legal to switch arms during an over, a fastidious umpire could make it a little difficult for the bowler by insisting they inform of the switch each time. Mendis didn't seem like he had to inform the umpire every time on Thursday. A practical approach seemed to have been followed as he was always going to bowl left-arm to the right-hand batter and vice versa.