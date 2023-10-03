Saurabh Kumar's 10 for 108 takes Rest of India to Irani Cup title

In return, Saurabh removed Saurashtra opener Chirag Jani in the second over. He then bowled Samarth Vyas for 10, following which Mulani pinned Cheteshwar Pujara in front for 7. Saurashtra then lost four wickets for 18 runs and were reeling at 51 for 8. Jadeja and Prerak Mankad then provided a brief resistance with a 28-run stand but Saurabh returned to remove the last two batters to rout Saurashtra for 79. He bagged 6 for 43 in the second innings to give Rest of India a 175-run win.