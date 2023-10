Saurabh, Kaverappa put Rest of India ahead on second day

After Saurashtra bowled Rest of India out early in the morning, they were put on the back foot straight away with fast bowler Kaverappa knocking over Harvik Desai and Chiraj in his first two overs. A score of 1 for 1 became 77 for 5 with Saurabh snagging Sheldon Jackson and Samarth Vyas. Cheteshwar Pujara consumed 81 balls for 29 runs before he was dismissed by right-arm offspinner Pulkit Narang . Kaverappa picked up one more wicket in the final session to return figures of 3 for 28 in his nine overs.