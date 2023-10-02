Saurabh, Kaverappa put Rest of India ahead on second day

Saurashtra 212 for 9 (Vasavada 54, Kaverappa 3-28, Saurabh 3-64) trail Rest of India 308 all out (Sai Sudharsan 72, Bhut 5-94, Dharmendrasinh 3-90) by 96 runs

Earlier, Saurabh, at No. 8, managed to push his score up to 39, including five fours, before he eventually became Bhut's fifth victim as Rest of India folded soon after crossing the 300-mark.